Entertainment: Clavecin en concert gives its Christmas concert at The Oratory

The Ensemble Clavecin en concert with the Ensemble Cochléa will give a Christmas Concert on December 16th at 7:30pm in the Crypt of St. Joseph's Oratory in Montreal. The concert's theme is Nativity, and will include traditional, well-known songs mixed with old French hymns as well as Christmas songs from different countries.
Baritone Hugo Laporte and mezzo-soprano Rose Naggar-Tremblay will be accompanied by the instrumental ensemble Clavecin en concert, under the direction of Luc Beauséjour. It will also include the vocal ensemble Cochléa, which is made up of four members who will put together skillful musical arrangements.
Regular ticket prices are $35, seniors are $32 and students are $28, and they can be purchased here.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.