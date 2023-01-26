Entertainment: Clavecin en concert February 7th at 7:30pm in Bourgie Hall

Clavecin en concert begins the New Year with a vocal quartet and fortepiano in a concert entitled Harmonies with Four + One.
After the rousing success of their concert of 18th-century opera arias rescued from obscurity, Clavecin en concert and Julie Boulianne are back with a second series of 10 magnificent arias by an equal number of Mozart contemporaries. Surviving only in manuscript form, they have been revived after several centuries of silence by the joint efforts of Pierre Gouin, typesetting, and Luc Beauséjour, editing[PC1] . Some 20 musicians, conducted by Beauséjour, accompany the voice of acclaimed mezzo-soprano Julie Boulianne.
The program is as follows:
Joseph Haydn
Die Harmonie in der Ehe, Hob. XXXc:2
Der Greis, Hob. XXVc :5
Wider den Übermut, Hob. XXVc :7
Abendlied zu Gott, Hob. XXVc :9
Sonata for fortepiano no 12 in A major, Hob. XVI : 12
Franz Schubert
Die Geselligkeit, Lebenslust, D. 609
Begräbnisslied, D. 168
Osterlied, D.168a
Gott der Weltschöpfer, D. 986
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Fantasy in D minor, K. 397
Franz Schubert
Gott im Ungewitter, D.985
Des Tages Weihe, D. 763
Hymn to the Unknown, D. 232
Der Tanz, D. 826
The concert will be held on February 7th at 7:30pm at Bourgie Hall of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets can be purchased here.
