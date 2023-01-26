Entertainment: Clavecin en concert February 7th at 7:30pm in Bourgie Hall

Clavecin en concert begins the New Year with a vocal quartet and fortepiano in a concert entitled Harmonies with Four + One.

After the rousing success of their concert of 18th-century opera arias rescued from obscurity, Clavecin en concert and Julie Boulianne are back with a second series of 10 magnificent arias by an equal number of Mozart contemporaries. Surviving only in manuscript form, they have been revived after several centuries of silence by the joint efforts of Pierre Gouin, typesetting, and Luc Beauséjour, editing[PC1] . Some 20 musicians, conducted by Beauséjour, accompany the voice of acclaimed mezzo-soprano Julie Boulianne.

The program is as follows:

Joseph Haydn

Die Harmonie in der Ehe, Hob. XXXc:2

Der Greis, Hob. XXVc :5

Wider den Übermut, Hob. XXVc :7

Abendlied zu Gott, Hob. XXVc :9

Sonata for fortepiano no 12 in A major, Hob. XVI : 12

Franz Schubert

Die Geselligkeit, Lebenslust, D. 609

Begräbnisslied, D. 168

Osterlied, D.168a

Gott der Weltschöpfer, D. 986

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Fantasy in D minor, K. 397

Franz Schubert

Gott im Ungewitter, D.985

Des Tages Weihe, D. 763

Hymn to the Unknown, D. 232

Der Tanz, D. 826

The concert will be held on February 7th at 7:30pm at Bourgie Hall of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.