Entertainment: Clavecin en concert announce next concerts

Clavecin en concert is pleased to announce its next concert next February with Luc Beauséjour on harpsichord and the Agora Orchestra under the direction of Nicolas Ellis. The Italian masters of the 17th century developed the modern string orchestra. Among their creation to highlight all possible textures are the Sinfonia from opera ouvertures, the Concerto grosso from Corelli, and the Solo concerto from Vivaldi. Bach remains the first great German heir to this new writing.
Program
Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)
Sinfonia for strings and continuo,
overture to the opera L'Olimpiade, RV 725 (1734)
Arcangelo Corelli (1653-1713)
Concerto grosso for strings and continuo
in B flat major, Op. 6 No. 11 (1714)
Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
Concerto for harpsichord, strings and continuo
in F minor, BWV 1056 (1730s)
Concerto for harpsichord, strings and continuo
in D minor, BWV 1052 (1730s)
Brandenburg Concerto for strings and continuo
in G major, BWV 1048 (c. 1720)
Harpsichordist and organist Luc Beauséjour leads a very active career, performing as a soloist in North and South America and in Europe. He has received seven Félix awards from the Conseil québécois de la musique, which also named him "Performer of the Year 2003". He also won two Félix awards at the ADISQ Gala for two of his recordings. Luc Beauséjour has performed much of the harpsichord and organ music of Johann Sebastian Bach. He has led more than 35 recording projects, both as soloist and musical director. Since 1994, Luc Beauséjour has been the musical director of Clavecin en concert. He teaches at the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal and at the Université de Montréal where he obtained a doctorate in performance.
The Orchestre de l'Agora (OA) is a social orchestra that aims to position today's musician as an agent of social change within his or her community. Nicolas Ellis, its artistic director, was the Révélation Radio-Canada for the 2018-2019 season. Currently he is also the artistic collaborator of Yannick Nézet-Séguin and the Orchestre Métropolitain. Since its founding in 2013, the OA has donated over $175,000 to environmental and humanitarian organizations and over $200,000 in fees and scholarships to young professional musicians. The OA aims to develop the entrepreneurship of Orchestra musicians through training and mentoring, so that they can be better equipped for their careers and to make a difference in society.
For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.
