Entertainment: Clavecin en concert announce concert dedicated to Bach and Italy

Clavecin en concert recently announced their next concert, which will be dedicated to Bach and Italy, the influence of the Italians on Bach's harpsichord, and Frenchman Justin Taylor on March 21st at Montreal's Bourgie Hall.
When Bach discovered Italian music, especially the concertos of Vivaldi, his writing underwent profound changes - a rationalization of form, a new melodic suppleness, the use of distinct sound layers, and a heightened attention to balance. To mark Early Music Day and celebrate Bach’s birthday (March 21) up-and-coming French harpsichordist Justin Taylor will performs some of the examples of this repertoire.
In 2017, Justin Taylor was nominated at the Victoires de la Musique Classique in the category of "Instrumental Soloist Revelation" and won the Prix de la Révélation Musicale awarded by the Association Professionnelle de la Critique the same year. Since then, Justin Taylor has been invited to play in various places in Europe: the Philharmonie de Paris, the Auditori de Barcelona, the LSO St Luke's in London, and the Théâtre des Champs-Élyséesto name a few. In Japan, he made a notable debut in January 2021 at the Oji Hall in Tokyo, and in the U.S., he has performed in New York and Washington. Justin has also performed with orchestras such as the Orchestre National d'Île-de-France, the Orchestre Royal de Chambre de Wallonie, and the Orchestre de Chambre de Genève. He's already made more than ten recordings, exclusively for the Alpha Classics label, and his latest album, La Famille Rameau, has already received numerous awards.
- Jennifer Cox
