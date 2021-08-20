Entertainment: Citytv & FX announce 2021 fall premiere dates

What do you get when a hopeful romantic, crime-fighting canine, vampire, and an investigative detective walk into Molly’s Bar? Night after night of must-watch dramas and juicy reality series on Citytv, Citytv.com, and FX this fall.
According to a recent press release, here's what's in store for the two networks.
NEW to Citytv & Citytv Now
Citytv continues to be the exclusive home for Bachelor Nation with the all-new series Bachelor in Paradise Canada, featuring Bachelor-alumni Kevin Wendt as the Bartender and Jesse Jones as Host. Then, KiSS 92.5’s Deepa Prashad and Daryn Jones dish the dirt in The Bachelor After Show: After Paradise. And, a new batch of eligible bachelors vie for the heart of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young. New-to-Citytv this Fall is Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, which chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Then, new heartfelt life-affirming drama Ordinary Joe follows Joe Kimbreau, played by James Wolk (Mad Men, You Again), who faces a life-changing decision at his college graduation. Dick Wolf’s powerhouse Chicago franchise (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) and Law & Order: Organized Crime, toe tapping dance competition series Dancing with the Stars, and paw-some duo Hudson & Rex also join the Citytv slate this Fall with all-new episodes of jaw-dropping twists and head-scratching mysteries.
Plus, Citytv gets ready for the holiday season with special holiday episodes of fan-favourite comedies Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and Young Rock. Dates to be announced in the coming months.
NEW to FX & FX Now
Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Y: The Last Man follows Yorick Brown (played by Ben Schnetzer) as the last surviving male human on the planet after a cataclysmic event wipes out every mammal with a Y chromosome. The highly-anticipated Impeachment: American Crime Story is the third installment of FX’s award-winning limited series which examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in more than a century through the eyes of the women at the centre of the events: Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). Also, new seasons of Ryan Murphy-created anthology horror series American Horror Story: Double Feature and vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows join the roster of new and returning shows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.