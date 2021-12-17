Entertainment: Children’s and youth book roundup

If you’re still looking for a great book to gift to that young bookworm in your life, we have some fantastic suggestions for you.
I’m Sorry by Michael Ian Black (Simon and Schuster) - Saying you’re sorry can be difficult. You may want to run away to avoid the problem, or maybe just ignore it all together, but as Potato learns in Black’s latest book, saying I’m sorry is the best thing to do. A cute book about Potato and his friend Flamingo, I’m Sorry tackles the importance of apologizing when apologies are due. (Ages 4-8)
Cranky Chicken by Katherine Batterby (Simon and Schuster) - This book had my eight year old son in stitches. What can be more loveable than a very cranky chicken who is befriended by an upbeat worm? On top of being funny, this is a cute heartwarming book about how you don’t need to like all of the same things to be friends with someone. (Ages 6-9)
It Fell From the Sky by The Fan Brothers (Simon and Schuster) - A mysterious object falls from the sky and immediately all the garden creatures gather to decipher what this object is and where it came from. Spider seizes the opportunity to turn this momentous occasion into quite the profitable opportunity. The illustrations in this book are absolutely gorgeous. It Fell From the Sky would be a great addition to any library. (Ages 4-8)
There’s a Ghost in this House by Oliver Jeffers (Harper Collins) - I don’t think I’ve ever come across an Oliver Jeffers book that I haven’t loved, and this one is no exception. The book brings us a story about a little girl who lives in a house that’s said to be haunted. The only problem is that despite all of her searching she just can’t find a ghost. The reader however, sees the ghosts in plain view thanks to the transparent pages. The images in this book as gorgeous as always and the ghosts are guaranteed to get your little ones laughing out loud. (All ages)
The Smart Cookie by Jory John and Pete Oswald (Harper Collins) - This cookie has never felt smart, though she tries really hard. She never has all the answers, her mind wanders and she’s just too shy to raise her hand in class. One day she’s tasked with a creative assignment and suddenly she realizes that maybe there’s something she’s good at after all. The Smart Cookie is an adorable book that helps kids realize that we’re all different and that it’s in those differences that we’re all smart cookies. (Ages 4-8)
Spell Sweeper by Lee Edward Födi (Harper Collins) - We’ve all read books about heroic witches and wizards and know about the “chosen one”, but who cleans up the mess that these heroes leave behind? Spell Sweeper brings us the sarcastic and funny story about Cara Moone, as she fast tracks through wizard school to become a MOP (Magical Occurrence Purger). Magic spells leave behind a big mess and it’s Cara’s job to clean it all up with her trusty broom. One day however, as she’s cleaning up “the chosen one’s” mess yet again, she notices that something dark is brewing and it’s up to her to stop it. This book is such a unique spin on the wizarding world and Födi’s protagonist Cara is guaranteed to find a spot in the reader’s heart. (Ages 8-12)
The Bones of Ruin by Sarah Raughley (Simon and Schuster) - If you’re looking for a great book for your older readers to curl up with over winter break, look no further than Sarah Raughley’s The Bones of Ruin. Set in Victorian London, Iris is an African tightrope walker with a secret - she cannot die. With absolutely no memories of her past, she desperately wants to know who she is and why she always comes back to life. When she meets Adam Temple, a member of the Empowerment Committee, she’s offered a chance at finding out, that is, so long as she competes for him in a macabre Tournament of Freaks to determine the leader of the apocalypse. This book draws you in straight from the begging and does not let up. (Ages 14+)
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.