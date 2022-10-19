Entertainment: CellOpéra!, a new album by Duo Cavatine, available on October 12th

Duo Cavatine, composed by cellist Noémie Raymond-Friset and pianist Michel-Alexandre Broekaert, recently announced the October 12th release of its new album entitled CellOpera!
This album offers personal adaptations of the greatest arias of all time, from Bellini to Gershwin, Mozart, Wagner and André Gagnon. With these adaptations, Duo Cavatine expands the repertoire of the cello-piano formation and sheds new light on melodies and arias cherished by the public for centuries.
United by a deep passion for music, Duo Cavatine is, above all, a story of friendship. Praised for their sensitive yet dynamic personalities, these “two fabulous young artists [...] merge their talents for our great pleasure. Their interpretation is refined, full of energy and filled with sweetness” (Journal des Citoyens). One of the most prominent duos on the North American scene, they can be heard regularly on CBC Music, notably on the show In Concert. They are regular guests on numerous concert series, including the Pro Musica Society, the Chapelle Historique du Bon-Pasteur, Doors Open for Music at Southminster in Ottawa, the Belle Chapelle in Sherbrooke, the Orford Music Festival, Music Mondays in Toronto, the Heifetz International Music Institute in the United States and the Festival del Lago in Mexico.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.