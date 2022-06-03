Entertainment: CBC unveils 2022-23 programming slate

CBC announced its 2022-23 programming slate for CBC TV and CBC Gem, featuring over 40 new and returning original series and specials from Canadian creators, producers, and storytellers across all genres.
"As Canada’s national public broadcaster, we’re proud to be number-one in what matters most - and that’s being Canadian. No other media company in Canada offers the remarkable range of homegrown storytelling that we do, fulfilling the opportunity for people in communities across the country to see themselves represented in new ways. No one else does and no one else will tell the stories that we tell, reaching an audience that is inclusive and reflective of the changing face of Canada.," said Barbara Williams, Executive Vice-President of CBC, in a media release.
ENTERTAINMENT, FACTUAL AND SPORTS
ORIGINAL COMEDY SLATE
CBC and CBC Gem will continue to offer the best original comedy in Canada, including the second seasons of authentic comedies SORT OF, STRAYS, RUN THE BURBS, and SON OF A CRITCH - alongside returning favourite WORKIN’ MOMS and the 30th anniversary of THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES. New shows include COMEDY NIGHT WITH RICK MERCER and CBC Gem original FAKES, offering an unconventional rollercoaster ride of teen drama.
New Original Comedy Series
COMEDY NIGHT WITH RICK MERCER (Premieres Fall 2022; 8x60; Just For Laughs TV and Counterfeit Pictures) is a Canadian comedy event to remember, composed of eight unforgettable one-hour specials presented by legendary comedy icon and TV personality, Rick Mercer. Featuring an incredible lineup of the country’s new and notable comedians, including stand-up performances from Mercer himself, the series will also feature never-before-seen conversations between Mercer and some of today’s most impressive Canadian comedy talent, including Sophie Buddle, D.J. Demers, Dakota Ray Hebert and Dave Merheje, among others.
FAKES (Premieres Fall 2022 on CBC Gem; 10x30; Reality Distortion Field), created by David Turko and a co-production with Netflix, follows two best friends who accidentally build one of the largest fake ID empires in North America. Before they even graduate high school, Zoe and Rebecca move into a sick penthouse, earn more cash than they know what to do with, and then get raided by the feds. This is the story of their ultimate betrayal, told from each of their unreliable POVs as they compete for the last word. Starring Emilija Baranac (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before), Jennifer Tong (Grand Army), and Richard Harmon (The 100).
Returning Original Comedies & Festivals
SORT OF (Season 2 premieres Fall 2022; 8x30; Sphere Media’s Sienna Films)
STRAYS (Season 2 premieres Fall 2022; 10x30; Thunderbird Entertainment)
THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES (Season 30 premieres Fall 2022; 24x30; IoM Media) celebrating its 30th anniversary season.
THE NEW WAVE OF STANDUP (Season 2 premieres Winter 2023; 4x30; Just For Laughs TV)
RUN THE BURBS (Season 2 premieres Winter 2023; 13x30; Pier 21 Films)
SON OF A CRITCH (Season 2 premieres Winter 2023; 13x30; Project 10 Productions)
WORKIN’ MOMS (Season 7 premieres Winter 2023; 13x30; Wolf + Rabbit Entertainment)
ORIGINAL DRAMA SLATE
This summer brings the adventure of new medical drama SKYMED, while the fall sees the return of audience favourites HEARTLAND and MURDOCH MYSTERIES, and east coast tales MOONSHINE and DIGGSTOWN, as well as a treacherous journey to the Arctic in THE NORTH WATER. New family drama ESSEX COUNTY joins the winter lineup alongside a new English-language adaptation of Radio-Canada series PLAN B; and critically acclaimed female-driven procedural PRETTY HARD CASES returns for a third season.
New Original Drama Series
SKYMED (Premieres in Canada beginning Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. [9:30 NT] on CBC and CBC Gem; 9x60; Piazza Entertainment) Life, death, and drama at 20,000 feet, SKYMED is a drama wrapped in high-stakes medical adventure. The series weaves compelling stories around a diverse ensemble of young First Responders in the remote North, where help – and survival – are literally thousands of miles away. Over the course of the season, the trials, triumphs, hookups and heartbreaks of a perilous job in an unforgiving setting will challenge each of them to face their fears and grow up. Created by Julie Puckrin (X Company, Transplant, Nurses, Killjoys, Mad Men), the one-hour drama features an ensemble cast of young Canadian talent including Natasha Calis (Nurses), Morgan Holmstrom (Siberia), Ace (Aason) Nadjiwon (Batwoman), Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew), Mercedes Morris (Between), Thomas Elms (The Order), Kheon Clarke (Riverdale), and Rebecca Kwan (Taken).
THE NORTH WATER (Premieres Fall 2022; 6x60; Rhombus Media and See-Saw Films) In 1859, Patrick Sumner (BAFTA winner Jack O’Connell, Seberg, Godless) joins The Volunteer as a ship’s surgeon, hoping to lose himself in the tough physicality of an Arctic whaling trip. But the ferocity of the elements is matched by the violence of his crew mates, with harpooner Drax (Golden Globe™ winner Colin Farrell, In Bruges, The Batman) a distinctly brutal force of nature. As the true purpose of the expedition becomes clear, confrontation between the two men erupts, taking them on a journey far from solid ground and way beyond the safe moorings of civilization.
ESSEX COUNTY (Premieres Winter 2023; 5x60; First Generation Films) is a five-part limited series based on the brilliant graphic novel trilogy by Jeff Lemire (Sweet Tooth, Moon Knight). A redemptive tale of family, ESSEX COUNTY tells the story of four disparate characters linked together through bloodlines. From old Uncle Lou, to young Lester, to Anne the country nurse and Ken, the stoic farmer, the four lead characters ebb and flow into each other’s lives, slowly weaving connections between them that ultimately save and redeem them.
PLAN B (Premieres Winter 2023; 6x60; KOTV) Adapted from the Radio-Canada French-language drama created by Jean-François Asselin and Jacques Drolet and set in Montreal, this high-concept, gripping and intimate psychological drama from Asselin, Drolet and Lynne Kamm follows a man on a desperate and relentless quest to save his relationship - and by extension, his whole world. Who has not at one time wanted to go back and change the course of events? And what if you were given a second chance, a Plan B? The day when Philip (Patrick J. Adams, Suits) discovers the possibility of going back in time, he does not hesitate. Since Evelyn (Karine Vanasse, Cardinal), the love of his life and companion for the past six years, has left him, his life has lost its meaning. With the tremendous power he wields thanks to Plan B, he attempts to save his relationship, his law firm and his dysfunctional family. But Philip soon realizes that even the smallest choice has repercussions - as uncontrollable as they are unexpected - on his life and the lives of others. And even though he can stop tragic events before they happen, Philip cannot erase the memories and the emotions associated with them. Nothing will ever be without consequence again.
BONES OF CROWS (Premieres 2023-24; 5x60; Marie Clements Media, Screen Siren Pictures and Grana Productions) is a five-part hour-long drama told through the eyes of Cree Matriarch, Aline Spears (played throughout her life by Summer Testawich; Grace Dove, Monkey Beach; and Carla Rae, Rutherford Falls), as she survives Canada’s residential school system to continue her family’s generational fight in the face of systemic starvation, racism, and sexual abuse. The series is an expanded story from the feature film version; a truly epic tale that spans over a hundred years and multiple generations of the Spears family, the series connects and deepens the events of the past with a cumulative force that propels us into the future with power. Commissioned by CBC/Radio-Canada in association with APTN and created by Marie Clements (Red Snow), BONES OF CROWS the series will debut on CBC and Radio-Canada in 2023-24. BONES OF CROWS the feature film, which focuses specifically on Aline Spears as she confronts her traumatic past, will be released theatrically in 2022-23.
Returning Original Dramas
DIGGSTOWN (Season 4 premieres Fall 2022; 6x60; Circle Blue Entertainment, Freddie Films Inc. and Waterstar Entertainment Inc.)
HEARTLAND (Season 16 premieres Fall 2022; 15x60; Dynamo Films and SEVEN24 Films)
MOONSHINE (Season 2 premieres Fall 2022; 8x60, Six Eleven Media and eOne)
MURDOCH MYSTERIES (Season 16 premieres Fall 2022; 24x60; Shaftesbury)
PRETTY HARD CASES (Season 3 premieres Winter 2023; 10x60; Cameron Pictures)
FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
CBC’s factual entertainment slate features even more people and places across the country this year including Canadians and communities in pursuit of their personal best, with RACE AGAINST THE TIDE with host Maestro Fresh Wes making waves this summer, favourites DRAGONS’ DEN, FAMILY FEUD CANADA and THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW returning this fall, and BEST IN MINIATURE and STILL STANDING with Jonny Harris warming up the winter schedule. Joining the lineup is BOLLYWED featuring the Singh family of Toronto’s Little India, thrilling competition series CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE; and podcast adaptation STUFF THE BRITISH STOLE. The fall also brings the inaugural edition of THE LEGACY AWARDS from The Black Academy, as well as a variety show like no other - CBC Gem original LIDO TV hosted by Colombian-Canadian musician and artist Lido Pimienta.
New Original Factual Series & Specials
THE LEGACY AWARDS (September 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. (9 AT/9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem; Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker Company) and Bay Mills Studios)
The inaugural edition of The Black Academy’s award show, The Legacy Awards, is the first major Canadian award show to celebrate and showcase Black talent and will be broadcast from Live Nation Canada’s newest entertainment venue HISTORY, in Toronto’s east end. The live 90-minute telecast will feature performances, award presentations, and tributes honouring both established and emerging Black Canadian talent. The Black Academy is co-founded by Scarborough natives Shamier Anderson (John Wick: Chapter 4) and Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk).
LIDO TV (Premieres Fall 2022 on CBC Gem; 6x20; Lido Pimienta TV/Visitor Media) is a variety show with a mission: to help people cope with life in a world that sometimes feels like it’s falling apart, filled with hilarious sketches, inspiring interviews, immersive documentaries, surreal animations, and puppets. At the centre of it all is host Lido Pimienta, the award-winning Colombian-Canadian musician, artist and mother whose hilarious, curious, and tender personality drives the action. The series tackles themes ranging from feminism and privilege to colonialism and success, and features appearances by Nelly Furtado; musicians Shad and Kittie; writer Sarah Hagi; NorBlack NorWhite co-founder Mriga Kapadiya; and artists jes sachse and Jessica Karuhanga.
BOLLYWED (Premieres Winter 2023; 10x30; HeartHat Entertainment) is a heartwarming factual series centred around the Singh family, who have been operating the iconic bridal shop, Chandan Fashion, in Toronto’s Little India for the last 37 years. The series shines a fascinating light on the booming and glamorous world of Bollywood culture and fashion, and offers an authentic glimpse into an intergenerationally run business lead by patriarch Cookie Singh, his wife Sarah, and their two children Chandan and Chandni. There’s plenty of old-school-meets-new-school drama and laughs as two generations take on the ever-changing and extravagant world of Indian weddings.
CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE (Premieres Winter 2023; 8x60; Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker Company) and The Gurin Company) is a competition reality format that turns the entire country into a giant obstacle course. Six extraordinary coaches will guide and mentor teams of everyday Canadians at site-specific physical and mental challenges in a unique competition structure. The coaches include: sprinting legend and two-time Olympic champion, Donovan Bailey; Mohawk Olympian in water polo and advocate for Indigenous sport, Waneek Horn-Miller; six-time Olympic medallist in cycling and speed skating, Clara Hughes; three-time Olympic speed skater Gilmore Junio; former captain of Canada’s Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby sevens team, Jen Kish; and NFL Super Bowl Champion and competitive cyclist, Luke Willson.
Each episode will take place at an iconic Canadian location where the teams will compete in spectacular Solo, Tandem or Team challenges that test them physically and mentally. Throughout the eight-episode series, the superstar Canadian coaches will make strategic decisions and motivate their players to victory. In the end, only one team will win CANADA’S ULTIMATE CHALLENGE.
STUFF THE BRITISH STOLE (Premieres Winter 2023; 6x30; Wooden Horse, WildBear Entertainment and Cream Productions) is a new six-part series for the ABC and CBC based on award-winning journalist Marc Fennell’s acclaimed, chart-topping ABC Podcast, also launched by CBC Podcasts in fall 2021. Throughout its reign, the British Empire stole a lot of stuff. Today those objects are housed in genteel institutions across the U.K. and the world. They usually come with polite plaques. This is a series about the not-so-polite history behind those objects.
Returning Factual Formats & Series:
RACE AGAINST THE TIDE (Season 2 premieres Sunday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m. (9 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem; 10x30; marblemedia) with new host Maestro Fresh Wes
DRAGONS’ DEN (Season 17 premieres Fall 2022; 10x60) featuring returning Dragon Robert Herjavec after a decade away from The Den.
FAMILY FEUD CANADA (Season 4 premieres Fall 2022; 104x30; Zone 3/Fremantle)
THE GREAT CANADIAN BAKING SHOW (Season 6 premieres Fall 2022; 9x60; Proper Television/Love Productions)
BEST IN MINIATURE (Season 2 premieres Winter 2023; 8x60; marblemedia)
STILL STANDING (Season 8 premieres Winter 2023; 10x30; Frantic Films)
DOCUMENTARIES
CBC commissions an average of 80 documentaries each year for CBC, CBC Gem and documentary Channel, with CBC Gem now offering a library of over 800 documentaries, available to stream for free anytime. THE PASSIONATE EYE returns this fall with a new slate of original documentaries that drop audiences into a broad range of cultural conversations, from our fascination with word puzzles, to what it means to be Indigenous, and to a new generation of stock market disruptors.
THE PASSIONATE EYE’s two-hour season premiere will feature Hot Docs 2022 Opening Night selection, INTO THE WEEDS, telling the powerful story of Dewayne “Lee” Johnson, a former Bay Area groundskeeper who takes on a multinational agrochemical corporation after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Directed by celebrated filmmaker Jennifer Baichwal (Anthropocene: The Human Epoch, Long Time Running), the film follows Johnson through his battle, setting his personal journey against a global environmental crisis.
New original doc series this upcoming year include:
SUMMIT ‘72 (Premieres Fall 2022; 4x60; Mercury Films and Impossible Objects) This timely documentary series will tell the definitive story of the legendary 1972 Canada-USSR Summit Series of Hockey upon its 50th anniversary, and through a modern lens explore its legacy and lasting influence on Canadian national identity, framing it against the political and cultural climate of the times in both countries, and around the world. With never-before-seen 16mm archival footage restored in stunning 4k, and exclusive interviews with key players, SUMMIT ‘72 will bring an unforgettable moment in Canadian history to life on screen as never seen before. Audiences will relive—or experience for the first time—the adrenaline-fuelled, edge-of-your-seat drama of one of the most monumental cultural proxy battles of the Cold War, and trace its many reverberations in the zeitgeist right up to the present day.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.