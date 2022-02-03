Entertainment: CBC offers new Olympic-themed content for Beijing 2022

With less than 24 hours to go until the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony, CBC is providing Canadians with everything they need to cheer on their favourite athletes.
Leading up to and throughout the Winter Games, new content will be released daily across CBC’s multiple platforms, including TV, web, mobile apps and social media.
BEING BLACK IN CANADA AT THE OLYMPIC GAMES
Now streaming on CBC Gem
CBC’s Tamika Forrester sits down with Black Canadian athletes to discuss what it means to be representing more than just their country on the world's biggest stage at The Olympic Games.
CBC Gem’s CHINA IN FOCUS collection is available now, featuring documentaries on the host country’s history, culture, and natural world, and the Exclusive Canadian Premiere of MISS S, the Chinese adaptation of the global phenomenon Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries.
CBC Sports Digital Series and Social Media
CBC Sports is keeping audiences up-to-date on the latest news from Beijing with a variety of exclusive digital series available across its social media platforms including CBC Sports YouTube and TikTok, @CBCOlympics Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and digital platforms: cbc.ca/beijing2022, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android devices. In addition to the Olympic-themed shows, CBC Sports’ popular series BRING IT IN will continue to air throughout the Games.
THE BREAKDOWN
Providing live updates throughout the day, these bite-sized segments hosted by CBC Sports’ Jamie Strashin tackle the biggest news and culture stories of the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, with interviews, analysis, deep dives into politics, and more.
THE EXTRA HOUR
Streaming daily at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT), this live variety show makes up the “extra hour” of CBC Olympics’ round-the-clock coverage. Featuring the biggest news, interviews, and features from Beijing 2022, host Brendan Dunlop looks back on the day that was, and previews what’s to come. Dunlop is joined regularly by athlete analyst Alex Despaties who breaks down the day’s events from his own point of view as an Olympian.
THAT FIGURE SKATING SHOW
Hosted by Canadian Olympians Asher Hill and Dylan Moscovitch, CBC Sports favourite THAT FIGURE SKATING SHOW will offer a unique lens on the popular sport in Beijing. Combining host analysis of the performances with insights from competing Olympians and sports experts, the recap show will be the essential digital destination for figure skating fans.
THAT CURLING SHOW
Streaming daily at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT), THAT CURLING SHOW is a Canadian kitchen party for the entire curling community. Hosted by CBC Sports’ Devin Heroux and six-time Canadian champion and two-time World curling champion Colleen Jones, the live show provides unprecedented access to all facets of the game through interviews with current and former curlers, decision-makers, influencers, and the sport’s biggest fans.
WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING
The popular digital format from Tokyo 2020 returns for those who prefer to get some shut eye during the overnight hours. WHILE YOU WERE SLEEPING is the perfect way to start each day without missing out on any of the major storylines from Beijing; from medal moments to exciting events, host Jacqueline Doorey recaps everything of importance to Canadians that happened during the night. New for Beijing 2022, an ASL version will also be available daily, with support from the Broadcasting Accessibility Fund.
@CBCOlympics social media feeds will also continue to share all of the moments and excitement from the Olympic Games with added insight from analysts and the athletes themselves, while the CBC Sports TikTok account takes Canadians behind-the-scenes as CBC’s social team creates content from Toronto and Beijing.
CBC Kids and CBC Kids News
CBC Kids’ award-winning Olympic Games website is back at cbckids.ca/beijing2022, with videos, activities, quizzes, blog posts and fun facts about the Olympic Winter Games and host country China. For the first time ever on the site, kids are able to compete against each other in exclusive multiplayer games Curling Hero and Snowboard Hero, and a new video series THE BEAR FACTS features two polar bears arguing about their favourite winter sports. Plus, regular CBC Kids News series KN EXPLAINS breaks down Olympics-related topics, events or moments that everyone is talking about, and kid contributors Arjun Ram and Abigail Dove will publish daily posts featuring the top headlines and best photos of the day.
CBC Music
CBC Music will share videos and blog posts highlighting the connections between music and sports, including Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier on their flashy Olympic program; figure skating legend Kurt Browning on the music choices behind three iconic performances; and the psychology behind Canadian Olympic athletes’ pump-up songs.
PLAYER’S OWN VOICE Podcast
CBC Sports’ PLAYER’S OWN VOICE will bring listeners intimate conversations with competing athletes from on the ground in Beijing, as host and two-time Olympian Anastasia Bucsis goes beyond the scores to discuss the human element of the Games. Available on CBC Listen, and everywhere podcasts are available.
CBC Sports app
The CBC Sports app ensures that Canadians don’t have to miss a minute of the action from Beijing 2022, with the ability to watch whatever they want from wherever they are. Available for iOS and Android devices, the CBC Sports app will feature more than 2400 hours of live sport, up-to-the-minute results and personalized alerts – everything fans need to follow the stories of the Olympic Games on their smartphones or tablets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.