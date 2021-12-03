Entertainment: CBC announces holiday programming, Rick Mercer to host New Year's Eve

Get cozy and make the season yours with over 200 hours of festive programming in December on CBC. Visit cbc.ca/life/holiday to view CBC’s holiday programming schedule and to read recipes, gift guides, and helpful holiday advice from CBC Life.
The listing is below:
NEW ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES:
A CHRISTMAS LETTER (1x90) - Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT), Thursday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) and Friday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV *Canadian Premiere*
Leslie (Glenda Braganza) has done everything right in her life except find Mr. Right. That is... until the spirit of Christmas leads her there in an unusual way.
CAPE COD CHRISTMAS (1x85) - Friday, Dec. 3 on CBC Gem *Canadian Premiere*
Boston children’s book author Margot is heartbroken. She and her siblings have to sell their late parents’ Cape Cod house. Every Christmas was spent there – and this last one will be so special, it might even prevent the sale! When Margot runs into Chris, her childhood sweetheart, she has an idea.
A CHRISTMAS FAMILY REUNION (1x90) - Monday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV *Canadian Premiere*
When perfectionist event planner, Amy, takes on rising pop star's ten year family reunion as her latest project, disagreements within the family threaten disaster unless a plan can be made to satisfy everyone including handsome yet stubborn family member, Calvin.
A SHOWSTOPPING CHRISTMAS (1x87) - Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) and Thursday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV *Canadian Premiere*
A successful jingle writer is cajoled into returning to her hometown to write a song for the 50th anniversary of the annual Christmas Eve concert.
THE HOLIDAY FIX UP (1x87) - Monday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV *Canadian Premiere*
When Sam, an interior designer, returns home during the holidays to help renovate the Bell Harbor Inn, she gets paired with Coop as her contractor. The only problem - he's the guy who broke her heart and she's the one who got away.
THE ROYAL VARIETY PERFORMANCE (1x90) - Monday, Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT) on CBC TV *Canadian Premiere*
Global acts and stars of the West End are brought together for one night only to showcase the best of entertainment on one single stage.
KNIVES OUT (1x130) - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) on CBC TV
*Exclusive Canadian Broadcast Premiere*
The circumstances surrounding the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey are mysterious, but there's one thing that renowned Detective Benoit Blanc knows for sure -- everyone in the wildly dysfunctional Thrombey family is a suspect.
NEW HOLIDAY-THEMED EPISODES:
CALL THE MIDWIFE, Christmas Episode, Season 3 (1x60) - Friday, Dec. 10 and Monday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
Nonnatus House and the surrounding area is evacuated when an unexploded bomb is found nearby. Meanwhile, Shelagh has doubts about her wedding to Patrick, and Jenny and Trixie help a man who is suffering from shell shock.
THE GREAT CANADIAN HOLIDAY BAKING SHOW, Season 5 (1x60) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
Four bakers from seasons past return to The Great Canadian Baking Show Tent for the chance to become the Holiday Star Baker.
JAMIE OLIVER’S QUICK AND EASY CHRISTMAS (1x60) - Monday, Dec. 20 at 5 p.m (5:30 NT) on CBC TV
If you loved Jamie Oliver’s 15-Minute Meals, then you’re likely to fall in love with this one-off Christmas cooking segment. In this one-hour episode, Jamie shows us how to create the ultimate Christmas dinner spread with the minimum of fuss, as the dad-of-five applies his quick and easy principles to cooking at Christmas.
CORONATION STREET ICONS: LIZ MACDONALD (1x30) - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 6:30 p.m. (7 NT) on CBC TV
The story of one of the Street's most iconic landladies, Liz McDonald, revisiting her most memorable moments and finding out just what Beverley Callard thinks of her character's style icon status.
CORONATION STREET: SOAPY SLIP UPS (1x30) - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 10:30 a.m. (11 NT) and Friday, Dec. 31 at 1 a.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC TV
A collection of bloopers from Coronation Street (1960), with reflections from members of the cast.
VICTORIA, Christmas Special, Season 2 (1x120) - Monday, Dec. 27 at 8:00 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
Albert seeks the Christmastime joy of his youth; Victoria is threatened by a relative; romantic tension surrounds the palace.
THE GREAT NEW YEAR’S BAKING SHOW, Season 11 (1x60) - Friday, Dec. 31 at 5 p.m (5:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
The Great New Year’s Baking Show sees Noel, Matt, Prue and Paul reunited after Christmas and back in the tent. Joining them are Helena and Henry from 2019, Nancy from 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul, all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title. Together they’ll see in the New Year with a cosy sing-song round the piano.
NEW YEAR’S EVE:
CANADA’S NEW YEAR’S EVE: COUNTDOWN TO 2022 (1x65) - Friday, Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. on CBC TV and CBC Gem
Join host and Canadian comedy icon Rick Mercer for a truly Canadian New Year’s Eve countdown featuring musical performances and fireworks displays from celebrations all across Canada.
HOLIDAY MOVIES AND SPECIALS:
A VERY ROYAL CHRISTMAS: SANDRINGHAM SECRETS (2019, documentary) - Thursday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) on CBC TV *Canadian premiere*
THE TRUTH ABOUT CHRISTMAS (2018, comedy/romance) - Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
A CHRISTMAS MOVIE CHRISTMAS (2019, comedy/romance) - Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
SEASON’S GREETINGS (2016, romance) - Wednesday, Dec. 1 on CBC Gem
ROCK N’ ROLL CHRISTMAS (2019, comedy) - Friday, Dec. 3 and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV
JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996, comedy) - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT) on CBC TV
THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939, adventure/fantasy) - Monday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
CHRISTMAS ON THE RIVER (2019, romance) - Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) and Sunday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. (3:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET (1947, family drama) - Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
THE DOG DAYS OF CHRISTMAS (2020, romance) - Wednesday, Dec. 8 and Thursday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV
JINGLE BELLE (2018, drama/romance) - Thursday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. (7:30 NT) on CBC TV
THE CHRISTMAS CONTRACT (2018, romance/comedy) - Friday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
A CHRISTMAS WINTER SONG (2019 drama) - Monday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV
STARS ON ICE (2018) - Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. (9:30 NT) on CBC TV
COUNTRY CHRISTMAS ALBUM (2018, drama/romance) - Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
CHRISTMAS STARS (2019, comedy/drama) - Friday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
ANNE MURRAY: FULL CIRCLE (2021, music documentary) - Friday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
HOME ALONE (1990, comedy) - Sunday, Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS (2000, comedy) - Sunday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION (1989, comedy) - Monday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
A CHRISTMAS STORY (1983, comedy) - Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
A CHRISTMAS FURY (2017, comedy) - Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 12:30 a.m. (1 NT) on CBC TV
SCROOGE (1951, drama) - Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) and Friday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. (4:30 NT) on CBC TV
THE FAMILY STONE (2005, comedy/drama) - Thursday, Dec. 23 at 12:30 a.m. (1 NT) on CBC TV
WHITE CHRISTMAS (1954, musical) - Friday, Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. (8 NT) and Saturday, Dec. 25 at 12:30 a.m. (1 NT) on CBC TV
GET SANTA (2014, comedy) - Sunday, Dec. 26 at 1 p.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
PRINCE PHILIP: FOR QUEEN AND COUNTRY (2021) - Monday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
A VERY ROYAL WEDDING (2017) - Monday, Dec. 27 at 2 p.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
SECRETS OF THE ROYAL BABIES (2019) - Monday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
LAST HOLIDAY (2006, romance/comedy) - Friday, Dec. 31 at 1 p.m. (1:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
ANIMATED HOLIDAY CLASSICS:
FROSTY THE SNOWMAN (1969) - Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. (6:30 pm NT) on CBC TV
FROSTY RETURNS (1992) - Sunday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. (7 NT) on CBC TV
ARTHUR CHRISTMAS (2011) - Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV or stream now on CBC Gem
MR. MAGOO’S CHRISTMAS CAROL (1962) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (2:30 NT) on CBC TV
THE FORGOTTEN TOYS (1995) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m. (5 NT) on CBC TV
ELF: BUDDY’S MUSICAL CHRISTMAS (2014) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. (5:30 NT) on CBC TV
KUNG FU PANDA HOLIDAY (2010) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. (6:30 NT) on CBC TV
SHREK THE HALLS (2007) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m. (7 NT) on CBC TV
THE FIRST SNOW OF WINTER (1998) - Sunday, Dec. 12 at 4:00 p.m. (4:30 pm NT) on CBC TV
A CHRISTMAS CAROL (2009) - Monday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV and CBC Gem
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER (1964) - Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV
DR. SEUSS’: HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! (1966) - Sunday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. (7 NT) on CBC TV
