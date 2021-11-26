Entertainment: CBC announces 2022 winter premiere dates

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain and snow this morning turning to all snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low near -4°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.