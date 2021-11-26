Entertainment: CBC announces 2022 winter premiere dates

CBC recently announced broadcast and streaming premiere dates for its winter 2022 slate of programming, including over 20 new and returning original series from Canadian creators, producers and storytellers across all genres. The new winter primetime schedule launches Sunday, January 2nd on CBC TV and the free CBC Gem streaming service.
SUNDAYS:
7PM - Season 1 of the Masterpiece/Channel 5 adaptation of James Herriot’s ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL premieres January 2
8PM - Festival-at-home experience HOT DOCS ON CBC returns January 2 with Canadian feature-length documentaries:
DEAD MAN'S SWITCH: A CRYPTO MYSTERY (directed by Sheona McDonald, 2021) premieres January 2
PORTRAYAL (directed by Billie Mintz, 2021) premieres January 9
HELL OR CLEAN WATER (directed by Cody Westman, 2021) premieres January 16
ONE OF OURS (directed by Yasmine Mathurin, 2021) premieres January 23
THE GIG IS UP: A VERY HUMAN TECH STORY (directed by Shannon Walsh, 2021) premieres January 30
10PM - THE NATIONAL CBC News’ flagship program continues Sunday to Friday each week
MONDAYS:
7:30PM - FAMILY FEUD CANADA with host Gerry Dee continues Mondays to Thursdays, kicking off the new year with its first-ever celebrity week January 3 to 6, featuring Grammy Award-winning musician Alessia Cara vs. JUNO Award nominee Johnny Orlando; the DRAGONS’ DEN investors vs. the TALLBOYZ with special guest Paul Sun-Hyung Lee; team MURDOCH MYSTERIES vs. newcomers RUN THE BURBS; and Olympians led by World Champion hurdler Perdita Felicien vs. Canada’s national hockey team led by Natalie Spooner. For more information on the four “Celebrity Special” episodes, click here.
8PM - MURDOCH MYSTERIES Season 15 continues January 3
9PM - Based on the Agatha Christie story, BBC miniseries THE WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION debuts January 3. Following the Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022, highly anticipated new drama THE PORTER premieres February 21, inspired by real events and starring Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., Mouna Traoré, Oluniké Adeliyi, Loren Lott and Alfre Woodard.
TUESDAYS:
8PM - THIS HOUR HAS 22 MINUTES Season 29 continues January 4
8:30PM - SON OF A CRITCH premieres January 4, based on Mark Critch’s best-selling memoir and starring Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Malcolm McDowell.
9PM - WORKIN’ MOMS returns for Season 6 on January 4, as Kate (Catherine Reitman) grapples with the unexpected addition to the Foster family, and a snag threatens to unravel everything she’s built at work.
9:30PM - The TALLBOYZ (Guled Abdi, Vance Banzo, Tim Blair, Franco Nguyen) are back for a third season on January 25, with sketches ranging from silly, absurdist themes, like an ode to unwanted house pets and pothead heroes, to hard-hitting examinations of privilege, racism, and encounters with the royal family. Also featuring guest star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.
WEDNESDAYS:
8PM - STILL STANDING returns for Season 7 on January 5, starring host Jonny Harris as he visits a new set of towns across Canada in the wake of the pandemic, including Minden, ON; Hope, BC; Wakefield, QC; Middleton, NS; and St. Laurent, MB.
8:30PM - RUN THE BURBS premieres January 5, starring Andrew Phung, Rakhee Morzaria, Zoriah Wong and Roman Pesino as a family living their best life in the suburbs.
9PM - PRETTY HARD CASES returns for Season 2 on January 5, as detectives Sam Wazowski (Meredith MacNeill) and Kelly Duff (Adrienne C. Moore) find themselves in brand new territory as partners for the first time.
THURSDAYS:
8PM - CORONER Season 4 premieres January 6, following Dr. Jenny Cooper (Serinda Swan), who is fresh from recent loss but determined to start anew as she tackles a myriad of new mysterious cases.
9PM - CBC News’ award-winning investigative series THE FIFTH ESTATE continues January 6.
FRIDAYS:
8PM - Canada’s award-winning consumer watchdog MARKETPLACE continues on January 7.
8:30PM - Filmed at the Assiniboine Park Conservancy in Manitoba, ARCTIC VETS returns for a second season on January 7.
9PM - THE NATURE OF THINGS also continues January 7 with fascinating science and nature documentaries each week, including a delicious reveal of the chemistry and physics of cooking in CHEF SECRETS: THE SCIENCE OF COOKING (January 7); and CURB YOUR CARBON (March 4), an irreverent guide to lowering your carbon footprint narrated by Ryan Reynolds.
CBC GEM ORIGINAL SERIES:
Hosted by Madison Tevlin, WHO DO YOU THINK I AM? begins streaming Friday, January 7, featuring Maddie as she chats with guests one-on-one and connects with people who, like herself, are often misinterpreted and misperceived.
TRUE DATING STORIES returns with Season 3 on Friday, January 28. Whether it’s true romance or a night gone horribly wrong, this series offers the greatest real dating stories ever told, reenacted by performers with all the drama, romance and comedy they deserve.
BEST IN MINIATURE is a unique competition series premiering Friday, February 11. Hosted by Aba Amuquandoh (This Hour Has 22 Minutes), the show follows 11 competitors from around the world as they build their dream homes in miniature form.
CBC SPORTS:
As Canada's Olympic and Paralympic Network, CBC will provide the compelling coverage and award-winning storytelling that audiences have come to expect, leading up to, during and after the OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES BEIJING 2022 (February 4 - 20) and PARALYMPIC WINTER GAMES (March 4 - 13). In addition to Olympic coverage, CBC SPORTS will continue to keep Canadians connected to the world of high-performance sport through weekly staple ROAD TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES, available on CBC TV and CBC Gem, as well as live streams of key competitions on cbcsports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Upcoming events include: The Alpine Skiing World Cup, kicking off this weekend in Lake Louise; and the Canadian National Figure Skating Championships in January where Canada's Olympic Team will be determined.
CBC KIDS:
Hosted by musician Melanie Doane and premiering Saturday, January 8, new original series UKULELE U encourages young viewers at home to sing, move, and learn along with a cast of kids known as the UKE TROUPE.
