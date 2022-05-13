Entertainment: Casting for Hoarders: Canada

Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Media company, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with A+E Networks to produce the format of the critically acclaimed series, Hoarders, marking the first-ever format commission for the series outside the USA.
Under the title Hoarders: Canada, the series has been greenlit by Blue Ant Media for its Canadian programming slate. Hoarders: Canada follows a team of experts as they tackle some of Canada’s most challenging hoards, giving viewers an in-depth look at the emotional stories of those dealing with compulsive hoarding behaviours. Produced by the award-winning Saloon Media, nationwide casting for Hoarders: Canada will begin this month.
“Blue Ant Media’s global makeup enables us to work with industry-leading partners to license and localize popular TV formats and give them homegrown voices,” said Sam Linton, VP of Head of Original Content and Canadian Media at Blue Ant Media, in the same release. “We’re proud to be partnering with A+E Networks to bring this hit franchise to Canadians nationwide. Saloon Media’s track record of award-winning TV format series and documentaries makes them the perfect production partner for Hoarders: Canada."
Hoarders: Canada will explore the world of extreme hoarding and provide an in-depth look at real-life stories of those directly affected by compulsive hoarding. Each episode will introduce viewers to individuals from across Canada as a team of experts try to help clean out massive hoards and assist with setting these individuals up for future success. Leading Canadian psychologists will work in tandem with extreme cleanup experts in an effort to help these families deal with a hoarding crisis of epic magnitude. Hoarders: Canada will premiere on Blue Ant Media’s specialty channel Makeful in late 2022.
- Jennifer Cox
