Entertainment: Cartes blanches series announces recital by renowned pianist Marc-André Hamelin March 12

Pro Musica recently announced the next concert in the Cartes blanches series with a recital by renowned pianist Marc-André Hamelin. Music lovers are invited to this recital on March 12th at 3pm at Salle Pierre-Mercure in Montreal.
Hamelin performs regularly around the world with some of the most renowned orchestras and conductors today, giving recitals in major concert halls and festivals around the world. In addition to this Pro Musica concert, Hamelin will perform a wide range of concerts this season, including with the St. Luke's Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, the Berlin Philharmonic, the San Diego Symphony, and the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.
Hamelin has composed music throughout his career, with more than 30 works under his belt that include the Études and Toccata on L'homme armé, commissioned by the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and published by Edition Peters. His most recent work, his Piano Quintet, premiered in August 2022 and included the renowned Dover Quartet at La Jolla Music Society.
Hamelin has received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the German Record Critics' Association and has received seven Juno Awards and 11 Grammy nominations, as well as the Jean Gimbel Lane Award in Piano Performance from Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music. In December 2020, he received the Paul de Hueck and Norman Walford Career Achievement Award for Keyboard Artistry from the Ontario Arts Foundation. Mr. Hamelin is an Officer of the Order of Canada, a Knight of the National Order of Quebec, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.