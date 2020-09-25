Entertainment: Canada’s top Queens return to the live stage in Montreal with Canada’s Drag Race Live! at Royalmount Drive-In

Following this summer’s sold-out Drive ‘N Drag USA tour, World of Wonder and Voss Events are excited to announce a brand-new experience for drag fans this fall: Canada’s Drag Race: Live at the Drive-In! Tuesday, September 29th to Thursday, October 1st at the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre.
There will be two shows each night at 7:00 and 9:30pm, and it will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Brooke Lynn Hytes and star Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka, finalist Scarlett BoBo and Quebec’s own Rita Baga and Kiara, along with fan favorites BOA and Tynomi Banks.
Attendees will get the live theatrical experience from the safety of inside, in front of or on the hood of their cars with concert style stage and lighting, Jumbotron screens and sound pumped outside from the stage and through every car via FM transmitters. Food and beverages will be available as well as exclusive merchandise featuring the star-studded cast.
“Our Werq the World Tour typically plays inside large theatres and arenas,” said the show’s producer, Brandon Voss, in a media release. "But we’ve moved the show outside to continue providing much needed entertainment during these crazy times. A pandemic won’t keep our queens from ruling the stage. The drag show must go on!”
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.