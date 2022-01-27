Entertainment: Books for Canada Reads 2022 announced

The Canada Reads 2022 shortlist has been announced and it is a stellar lineup. Canada’s annual battle of the books is back for its 21st year, with the 2022 debates taking place Monday, March 28 through Thursday, March 31, and hosted once again by Ali Hassan. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Canada Reads, it’s CBC Books’ annual competition where five Canadian books are championed by Canadian celebrities to determine which is the one book that all of Canada should read. The theme this year is ‘One book to connect us’.
This year’s books and champions are:
Washington Black by Esi Edugyan (Patrick Crean Editions, an imprint of HarperCollins Canada), championed by Mark Tewksbury
What Strange Paradise by Omar El Akkad (McClelland & Stewart, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada), championed by Tareq Hadhad
Five Little Indians by Michelle Good (Harper Perennial, an imprint of HarperCollins Canada), championed by Christian Allaire
Scarborough by Catherine Hernandez (Arsenal Pulp Press) championed by Malia Baker
Life in the City of Dirty Water by Clayton Thomas-Müller (Allen Lane, an imprint of Penguin Random House Canada), championed by Suzanne Simard
I hope you’ll join me again this year in reading all five books. My review of Michelle Good’s Five Little Indians was included in my Indigenous books round up and can be found here.
