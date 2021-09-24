Entertainment: Black Girls Must Die Exhausted

Sometimes it’s ok to judge a book by its cover and I’m glad I did just that with Jayne Allen’s novel Black Girls Must Die Exhausted. The first instalment in a trilogy, BGMDE brings us the story of Tabitha Walker, a young woman working on her checklist to have it all. Tabitha is well educated, has a good job with room to move up, a great boyfriend and is on her way to saving up a good down payment for her own house. Everything in her life looks to be shaping up perfectly until one visit to the doctor shakes everything up. Her unexpected diagnosis forces her to re-evaluate all her goals and priorities in her life. With the help of her closest friends and her grandmother, Tabitha is now on the clock to make some hard decisions that will change the course of her life.
At first glance it might seem like this novel will be a light hearted read, however the book digs deep into what it means to be a black woman in America. From a heart pounding routine police stop that has the reader sitting on the edge of their seat, to an extremely thought provoking heart-to-heart between Tabitha and her grandmother, Allen leaves her readers with a lot to think about. Without a doubt Allen is a talented writer, bringing us an easy to read book with complex racial and socioeconomic issues.
I look forward to reading the next two instalments in this trilogy.
Black Girls Must Die Exhausted by Jayne Allen, published by Harper Collins, will be available on September 28th, 2021.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.