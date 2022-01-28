Entertainment: Black Girls Must Be Magic review

Jayne Allen’s highly anticipated second installment in the Black Girls Must Die Exhausted series is here and it does not disappoint. Black Girls Must Be Magic follows our protagonist Tabitha Walker through her pregnancy as she navigates the world of “single by choice” and the curveballs being thrown at her in both her personal and work life.
Allen has a way of making the reader feel like they’re part of the gang, or in the case of this book, part of the village. As Tabitha leans on all the familiar characters that we love from the first novel, you can’t help but feel as though you’re back with old friends.
This book is a quick read that hooks you in from start to finish. Though it can be considered a light read, it definitely makes you stop and consider all the hardships that Tabitha faces.
Black Girls Must Be Magic by Jayne Allen (Harper Collins) is available on February 1.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
