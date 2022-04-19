Billie Eilish recently revealed on social media that she will appear alongside The Simpsons family in the upcoming short titled “When Billie Met Lisa.”
The all-new short, featuring OSCAR and GRAMMY Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, will premiere Friday, April 22nd exclusively on Disney+.
In “When Billie Met Lisa,” Lisa Simpson is discovered by chart-topping artists Billie Eilish and FINNEAS while searching for a quiet place to practice her saxophone. Billie invites Lisa to her studio for a special jam session she’ll never forget.
This upcoming release from The Simpsons is the fourth in a collection of shorts created exclusively for Disney+ that highlight the service’s marquee brands and most popular content. The previously released Star Wars and Marvel-themed shorts “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens from Its Nap’” and “The Good, The Bart, and The Loki” are currently available on Disney+. The most recent short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” was released on November 12, 2021 in celebration of Disney+ Day. All of these and more can be found in “The Simpsons” collection on the Disney+ streaming service.
- Jennifer Cox
