To mark its 50th anniversary, Ballets Jazz Montréal presents Vanishing Melodies, with music by Patrick Watson, premiering November 2nd at Théâtre Maisonneuve. According to a media release, after the unprecedented success of Dance Me, a tribute to Leonard Cohen, Ballets Jazz Montréal returns with a dazzling new offering.
In the middle of the night, a woman waits, alone, in a bus shelter. Memories wash over her like a wave. A strange dance begins between this woman whose memory is crumbling and the people who have been part of her life. From these premises, dance, theatre, music and video combine in an impressionistic tableau choreographed by Anne Plamondon and Juliano Nunes and directed by Eric Jean. Set to the rhythms of 15 of Patrick Watson’s captivating songs, drawn from his entire repertoire, this dreamlike and sensual large-scale production provides a prime showcase for a guest actress, Brigitte Saint-Aubin, and the 14 fabulous performers of the company.
“With an exciting new season upon us, it is a tremendous pleasure for us to collaborate on this project with such talented designers and artists. We are also very proud to present a work built upon the music of a Montreal singer-songwriter who is renowned both for his musical genius and for his uniqueness," said Marie-Joëlle Tremblay, General Manager of BJM, in the same release.
Tickets for the November 2-6 shows are on sale now here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.