The troupe Ballet BC from British Columbia will have its last event of 2021 in the Danse Danse season at Théâtre Maisonneuve December 1-4.
This show is a triple bill, featuring internationally renowned women choreographers Crystal Pite and Sharon Eyal (who worked with avant-garde performance artist Gai Behar on the show). Crystal Pite is very well known and has choreographed for many companies around the world. In addition to being the resident choreographer for Ballets Jazz Montréal from 2001 to 2004 she has choreographed for the National Ballet of Canada.
Since Medhi Walerski took over as Artistic Director in 2020, Ballet BC has continued to build on its momentum. Always exemplary of the best in dance, this Vancouver-based company with its 13 top-level dancers has gone from strength to strength. Medhi Walerski’s GARDEN, a bouquet of music and dance inspired by Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 14, is a wonderful piece that conveys a gentle melancholy. The Statement, a dialogue between speech and movement, is pure Crystal Pite, an uplifting and inextricable imbroglio where four dancers gather around a large table to reveal power relationships and games. And finally, Sharon Eyal and Gai Behar offer Bedroom Folk, one of Ballet BC’s most successful touring productions. This spectacular piece is an intense and meticulously synchronized work set to Ori Lichtik’s repetitive electronic pulses.
GARDEN
Previously nominated by Dance Europe for Best Production, GARDEN is an elegant and sophisticated work inspired by Camille Saint-Saëns’ Piano Quintet in A minor, Op. 14. Through a series of duets, unison, and counterpoint, while reflecting the refined dialogue between strings and piano, the dancers shape the space physically in a pure and organic way.
The Statement
In light of current events, the topicality of The Statement is probably what is most striking about Crystal Pite’s work, as the expression of the characters and their use of language is very much linked to our time. The piece could be considered a play, based on a script written by Jonathon Young that is expressed by four dancers that share a heated conversation around a conference table, symbolizing a corporate environment. Control, moral conflicts, responsibility and the inability to escape make The Statement a gripping piece that offers the audience a captivating wedge of realism.
Bedroom Folk
Bedroom Folk is a percussive and deliciously punchy piece in which movement, music, and light are equal protagonists. Visually mesmerizing, a house beat pulses through an intoxicating space as dancers subtly move through this absorbing work in striking ways. An instant success with Vancouver audiences after its North American premiere in 2019, Bedroom Folk has since become a signature of Ballet BC’s touring repertoire across the globe.
For more information, visit dansedanse.ca.
