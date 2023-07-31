Entertainment: Australian comedian Josh Thomas is back with his new show “Let’s Tidy Up” November 26th

Just For Laughs recently announced that comedian, author, and actor Josh Thomas is coming to Montreal with his new show Let’s Tidy Up. The award-winning Australian stand-up comedian will be at Club Soda on November 26th at 7:30pm.
This is a show where Josh tidies up. Tidying up is not normally the stuff of gripping drama (it wouldn’t be a propulsive narrative for most people) but for Josh it’s Everest, a fundamentally impossible task, like trying to defy the moon and control the tides. Josh’s brain has managed to make him the author and star of hit TV shows (Please Like Me, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay), and in this show, written with award-winning playwright, Lally Katz, he tries to work out how to do the small stuff.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, August 4th at 10am on clubsoda.ca.
