Just in time for Valentine’s Day, bestselling authors Hillary Jordan and Cheryl Lu-Lien Tan have delivered to us an anthology of 27 erotic short stories in Anonymous Sex. The catch? We the reader have no way of knowing who wrote which story. Jordan and Tan came up with the concept years ago, and over the course of the pandemic reached out to 25 of the world’s bestselling authors to finally execute their vision. The authors are listed in alphabetical order at the beginning of the book, however the stories themselves are not attributed to their respective authors. This anonymity gave the writers freedom to write without inhibition. The variety of stories in this book offer a glimpse into the wide spectrum of sexuality. The underlying theme however is human connection and the desire to be seen and felt. These are not stories where explicit sex is the main focus, but rather the result of connections and desire. Overall there’s bound to be something for everyone in this anthology. Being that they are short stories, it’s an easy book to read here or there when you need a mental escape.
Anonymous Sex edited by Hillary Jordan and Cheryl Lu-Lien (Simon and Schuster) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
