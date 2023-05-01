Entertainment: Aerosmith announces farewell tour that concludes in Montreal

Rock band Aerosmith has announced a final tour, called the Peace Out tour, that will kick off in Philadelphia in September and will conclude on January 26th with a show at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
Montreal is one of two Canadian stops on the 40-leg tour. Aerosmith will also play in Toronto on September 12th.
Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, May 5th at 10am.
