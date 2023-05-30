Entertainment: 28th Montreal Chamber Music Festival runs June 4-18

With no less than 15 concerts in 14 days, the 28th Montreal Chamber Music Festival offers a varied program for all audiences. Among these, some highlights are worth mentioning:
The opening concert, on Sunday, June 4th at 3:30pm in Bourgie Hall, is Cello on Fire! This evening will be dedicated to the cello, with Stéphane Tétreault and eight other artists from Quebec, including Denis Plante on bandoneon. On the program, the Ave Maria (arr. Denis Plante) by J.-S. Bach and C. Gounod, Suite N°1 (Argentina) and N°3 (Noche de Tango) by Denis Plante, Por una Cabeza (arr. Denis Plante) by Carlos Gardel as well as works by Astor Piazzolla: Oblivion (arr. Denis Plante), Adios Nonino and Cuatro estaciones (arr. for 8 cellos by James Barralet).
Artists : Stéphane Tétreault, Vincent Bergeron, Marie-Ève Bock, Pierre-Alain Bouvrette, Chloé Dominguez, Benoit Loiselle, Noémie Raymond-Friset, Bruno Tobon, cellos, Denis Plante, bandoneon
Farewell Emerson Quartet! This year's Prestige Concert will take place on Tuesday, June 6th at 7:30pm in Bourgie Hall. This will be the last concert in Canada of the renowned Emerson Quartet, with guest artists Denis Brott on cello and Jan Lisiecki on piano. Two major pieces of the repertoire will be performed: Franz Schubert's String Quintet in C major, D. 956 and Antonin Dvořák's Piano Quintet No. 2 in A major, Op. 81, B. 155.
Artists: Eugene Drucker and Philip Setzer, violins, Lawrence Dutton, viola, Paul Watkins, cello (Emerson Quartet), Denis Brott, cello, Jan Lisiecki, piano
A tribute to Oliver Jones : jazzman par excellence, will be held on Friday, June 16th at 7:30pm in Bourgie Hall. This "Tribute to Oliver Jones" will bring together artists close to him and Oscar Peterson: Robi Botos, Ranee Lee, Lorraine Desmarais, Eric Lagacé, Jim Doxas, Taurey Butler, Michel Donato, Dave Laing
The Maison symphonique, Place des Arts that will welccome Obsession: Tchaikovsky and His Muse, the closing concert on Sunday, June 18th at 3:30 pm. This closing concert of the Festival 2023 highlights Tchaikovsky's relationship with his patron Nadezhda von Meck. On the program are two masterpieces: his Trio op. 50 and his sextet "Souvenir de Florence" op. 70 in a transcription for string ensemble created by Denis Brott especially for the occasion and featuring seventeen exceptional virtuosos.
Tickets are available on the Place des Arts de Montréal website.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
