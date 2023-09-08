Entertainment: 10th edition of Montreal Vegan Festival takes place September 30th and October 1st

The Montreal Vegan Festival (FVMtl) is on the horizon. On September 30th and October 1st, Montreal’s Palais des congrès will play host to two days full of discoveries, conferences on all the latest and greatest, inspiring culinary demos, and plenty of other activities showcasing a vegan lifestyle.
According to organizers, the consequences of global warming are becoming more and more visible in our daily lives, and a vegan lifestyle not only helps address climate issues (e.g. by reducing water consumption, heating, and greenhouse gas emissions), but it also makes it possible to eliminate all animal suffering. In 2020, Canada was home to nearly 600,000 vegans and the popularity of this lifestyle continues to grow.
Since its founding in 2014, the FVMtl has welcomed 65,000 visitors. For this 10th edition, more than 100 exhibitors are expected to take part alongside a large number of veggie-curious and vegan attendees. Tickets are available at the door and online at festivalveganedemontreal.com.
“This 10th edition of the Montreal Vegan Festival is a very special one because it marks a critical milestone in the event’s evolution. FVMtl volunteers have organized surprises for visitors and long-time festival collaborators. We’re embarking on a new decade and are excited about the future. That future may look bleak to some because of the climate emergency, the cruelty of status-quo actors, and the general lack of animal ethics around the world. That said, I believe that ecological transition must go hand in hand with a shift towards veganism and, as a result, we’re proud to use this festival to present sustainable solutions to the glaring problems facing our society,” said president and founder Alexandre Gagnon in a media release.
