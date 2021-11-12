Allan Hawko joins Season 2 of East Coast Dramedy Moonshine this fall on CBC

Following last week’s Season 1 finale of original east coast Canadian family dramedy series Moonshine, CBC is revealing casting and production details for Season 2 in a recent press release.
Created by Sheri Elwood (Lucifer, Call Me Fitz) and produced by Six Eleven Media and Entertainment One (eOne), the series follows the Finley-Cullens, a dysfunctional clan of adult half-siblings battling for control of their family business – a ramshackle summer campground called The Moonshine.
Production on the eight-episode second season recently wrapped in Nova Scotia and is set to premiere on CBC in fall 2022, with the entire first season now available to stream on CBC Gem.
“Moonshine is a passion project, and I’m thrilled by this early vote of confidence from CBC,” said showrunner, creator and director Elwood in the same release. “I've never worked with such a brilliant cast, and the more we scratch the surface of this band of eccentric characters, the more I fall in love with them. I can’t wait to show the world how their stories evolve and learn that we all have a little Finley-Cullen magic in us -- whether we want it or not.”
The new season will see Canadian star Allan Hawco (Republic of Doyle, Caught, Frontier, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Another Life) join the cast as biker Gale Favreau, following his steamy meeting with Lidia (Jennifer Finnigan) in the Season 1 finale. Picking up where the first season ends, Season 2 will include epic dance routines, dirty bingo, snow crab-jacking and a high stakes turf war with a band of outlaw bikers. Fate will manifest very differently for the entire family, with characters fighting their destiny tooth and nail as Lidia goes to extremes to save the business from financial ruin.
Moonshine stars Jennifer Finnigan (Salvation), Anastasia Phillips (Reign), Emma Hunter (Mr. D), Tom Stevens (Wayward Pines), Alexander Nunez (Avocado Toast), Corrine Koslo (Anne with an E), Peter MacNeill (This Life), Erin Darke (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Farid Yazdani (Suits), Allegra Fulton (The Shape of Water), James Gilbert (Salvation), Celia Owen (A Small Fortune), and Calem MacDonald (Umbrella Academy).
