Community Spotlight: SPCA Montreal

The SPCA Montreal is the oldest animal rescue in Canada. In 2022 alone, they helped more than 13,000 animals of all types: dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, exotic animals, and others. Last year, 4,018 animals found new homes through the Montreal SPCA. They have many employees as well as volunteers who work around the clock to ensure animals in Montreal and beyond are treated with respect and care.
If you would like to join their volunteer program and get involved with helping the SPCA Montreal, or you are interested in adopting an animal yourself, or both, visit their website.
Be sure to watch our Community Spotlight series to get an inside look at this amazing facility.
