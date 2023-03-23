Community Spotlight: Chez Doris

Founded in 1977, Chez Doris is a charitable organization that offers a range of services and programs to meet the most basic and immediate needs of vulnerable women and homeless women. They are the only women’s shelter in Montréal offering 24/7 services. By providing personal hygiene products, health and mental services, housing placement, and more, they strive to meet their needs in an inclusive and non-judgmental environment.
Since September 19, 2022, their night shelter, located across the street from their day shelter, also provides emergency housing to 24 women experiencing homelessness.
Watch Episode 2 of our Community Spotlight series to learn more about this incredible organization.
