Hello, my Travel Mongers, how are you all holding up? So, the rumour is that this thing called the pandemic will soon be OVER!?
Itching to travel?!? I know I am … so I was thinking how about re-visting an EXOTIC spot:
Let’s travel all the way to the Middle East UAE: Dubai and Abu Dhabi!
Having been there, I often get asked: “So, how was it?” And I find myself stumped for words, simply because it is so OVER THE TOP in the most positive way. However, when it comes down to it, it’s like Las Vegas had a baby but with no casinos and better models for buildings. In other words, one MUST see it to believe it, and once there, it feels like you walked into a mirage. And if you go to one place you MUST go to the other place too – they are only 45 minutes away from each other.
Starting with Dubai, this is an ultra-modern and safe city. The architecture is beyond phenomenal. So long as you are respectful, all is FABULOUS. How to start? Well, I strongly suggest you hire a guide for the day and have them bring you around in style. After all, you are in Dubai. Here, enjoy your virtual tour.
Because of its location, the accessibility offered is great for the European countries and its surrounding neighbours. Also, you're guaranteed sunshine with wonderful venues and cultural appeal. True people hesitate due to the reported conflicts in the Middle East, however, I must say I felt very much safe and at ease. Again, so long as you conduct yourselves respectfully all is good. Remember: Coming from North America this is an UBER EXOTIC adventure waiting for you to explore.
Next up is the SPLENDOR of Abu Dhabi. Again, there is so much to see! My best advice is start somewhere and go with it: don’t miss out on those luxurious beaches and THE most exclusive (over-the-top) hotels properties in the world. It is an EPIC EXOTIC ADVENTURE you have embarked on. Here is a link and another link to explore these destinations.
Here are some musts:
- Majestic Grand Mosque
- Museums
- Yas Island
- Crossing the infamous creek
- F1 Racing
- Spice & Gold Markets
- Camel Trekking
- Ferrari World
- Burj Khalifa tallest building in the world
- Indoor Skiing with penguin petting
- Roller Coaster ride (FASTEST in the world)
- Shopping at the infamous malls
Montreal Event Planner has become the go-to authority in the event planning business, not only because of its reputable success, but also because of the expertise and professionalism of owner Daniela Caputo, who combs the globe on a regular basis to find the best destinations for her clients (and our readers!).
This trip was taken before the pandemic. These are the personal opinions of the writer - The Suburban does not endorse travel at this time.
