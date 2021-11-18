Community Heroes: Zen Chez Vous Gift Basket Raffle to benefit On Rock Services

As the holidays approach, more and more businesses are coming together to generously donate their goods towards fundraising campaigns. Zen Chez Vous is one of those generous businesses that has organized a raffle to help raise money for On Rock Community Services. On Rock is a local food bank in the West Island, and nearly two years into a pandemic has made their services imperative for so many residents.
I had the pleasure of speaking to Julia Turcotte, the owner at Zen Chez Vous, and heard all about her wonderful initiative. Julia has put together six lovely gift baskets with donations that she has collected from local vendors. Each gift basket is full of high-quality products centered around health and wellness. The value of each basket is approximately $400 and all money accumulated through raffle-ticket sales will be donated to On Rock.
During the pandemic, many people lost their jobs, had their hours cut or fell ill. These people may have been able to get through the first year, but now that we are nearing our second full year of the pandemic, these same people may have exhausted their resources. On Rock, and other local charities, are seeing an uptake in demand.
Selfless acts of fundraising, like Julia is doing, are so important and necessary to help support those in need in society. You can help too by purchasing tickets for the gift baskets! Complete the following google form Christmas Gift Basket Raffle (google.com) and e-transfer zenchezvous.info@gmail.com. Tickets cost just 1 for $5, 5 for $20 or 10 for $40. The draw will be held on December 20th and 6 lucky winners will have early Christmas gifts!
For more information regarding Zen Chez Vous and the massage treatments they offer, you can visit her website at Massage Therapist | Zen Chez Vous | Pointe-Claire, or find her on Facebook @Zenchezvousmassage and Instagram page @zen.chez.vous.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
