Society is at a moral tipping point and our future leaders hold the key to embracing inclusivity, diversity and equity. These three matters lie at the heart of the non-profit, Youth Stars.
Youth Stars, founded my Malik Shaheed, started out as ped day camps and then evolved into full fledged summer camps. Covid may have reduced the number of attendees but the camps are going strong this summer. The key to these camps is that everyone can participate. All skills. All abilities. All are welcome.
Youth Stars is about so much more than summer camps. Their comprehensive program lineup includes a youth leadership & empowerment program, as well as a homework club. Their goal is to compliment the teachings that go on at school and at home. In addition to these packages, there are also initiatives surrounding anti-bullying and black history, where these significant topics are presented in a positive and productive manner. Reach out to Youth Stars directly at info@youthstars.org to book a discussion with your school or business.
I asked Malik where he drew the inspiration to create Youth Stars and he said that he truly enjoys giving back and inspiring youth. He stressed the importance for society to understand the struggle of marginalized communities and for BIPOC. This weekend, the west island community will have the opportunity to hear from youth speakers about their experiences and perspectives regarding inclusivity, diversity and equity in the Rally Against Racism. This platform gives young adults the chance to hear from their peers and to connect to the issues that are affecting them daily. This peaceful rally will take place Saturday June 12th at Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School at 1pm.
To find out more about Youth Stars you can follow them on Facebook @YouthStarsF and on their website at Youth Stars Foundation – Making all the difference in a life today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.