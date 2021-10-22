Community Heroes: Women Supporting Women

“If you find it in your heart to care for somebody else, you will have succeeded”
-Maya Angelou
Part II of my blog this week features the Garden Tea Party & Fashion Show virtual fundraiser that supports the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation. I had the pleasure of speaking to Dorothy Nourse, the organizer of this wonderful initiative, and her love of the event and the cause was just so uplifting. This fundraiser is in it’s fifth year and Covid could not slow these women down. They flipped the script and brought the fashion show to a virtual platform that could be enjoyed by many and for a longer time. In fact, tickets can still be purchased to view the event right until the end of October.
Over the past four years, this fundraiser has raised over $12,000. This year, ticket holders were able to view the show from the comfort of their couch as well as enjoy a cookie and tea biscuit care package, courtesy of the event. Furthermore, there are vendors that have committed to donating a portion of their profits towards the fundraiser for the entire month of October.
The Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation supports two causes. Firstly, it supports the Look Good Feel Better program, which is a program that provides workshops to women, who have battled cancer, learn how to manage their appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment. Empowering women to take back control of how they look is huge and such a confidence booster. The second cause it supports are domestic violence shelters across Canada. Domestic violence has increased during the pandemic and these initiatives need our help and attention more than ever.
There are many ways that you can ensure that the Garden Tea Party & Fashion Show ends it’s October campaign strong!
Firstly, you can join the initiative by clicking this link and stay informed on all upcoming events. You can also purchase tickets to the fashion show by emailing Dorothy at Bjn_mk@yahoo.ca
Another way to support is by making a purchase from these generous vendors until the end of October:
- House of Shoes
- Sweet Legs Vaudreuil with Kim Grenier
- Julie Montpetit with Tocara jewelry
Lastly, you can make a straightforward donation directly to canadahelps.com and apply your donation to “in honour of a consultant”.
It does not take a brigade of women to make change possible, but rather small cohorts of women supporting and standing up for each other. Be the change.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
