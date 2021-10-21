Community Heroes: Women’s Strong Lifting Competition

I had the privilege of speaking to two remarkable women who took their passions and selflessly mirrored them back into the world. Part I of my blog is about a woman that took ‘woman empowerment’ very literally and is spearheading the movement of woman weight lifters.
Erin O’Loughlin is an accomplished woman who has her PhD in Exercise & Health Psychology and is currently completing her post-doc in the same field of study. Her passion for physical activity spilled over into her personal life where she began weight lifting. She saw how harmful the emphasis on a diet culture could be and discovered that focusing on strength versus weight loss was more empowering and fulfilling. She started lifting and concentrating on how much weight she could add to the bar vs. how much weight she can take off her body. This woman was determined to spread this body-positive message and have more women lift so she organized the first annual Women’s Strong Lifting Competition.
The Women’s Strong Lifting Competition is a non-profit event for amateur woman weight lifters to compete. It is a supportive environment that emphasizes that it is acceptable for women to be strong. There are 5 lifts that will be measured and a bonus chin-up round that counts for bragging rights. While this sport sounds intimidating, Erin assured me that women of all sizes, ages and athletic prowess could start lifting and see progress. Yes, even the most uncoordinated woman can do it.
A woman leading a healthier lifestyle can have a greater impact than just becoming strong and feeling confident. Erin has seen first hand the incredible results of leading a more active life in cancer patients. She serves as the Research Associate and Qualified Exercise Professional on her supervisor’s research team. Her postdoc supervisor, Dr. Sabiston, has spent her academic career with women diagnosed with breast cancer and observed that being more active helped improve health and overall quality of life. She developed a website, Activematch.ca, that pairs female cancer survivors together so that they can train and support each other. This is a free service and it takes minutes to register. If you are a female cancer survivor and would like to have more information, please follow this link to Activematch.ca ActiveMatch. The research surrounding this website gave way to the current study called Connecting breast cancer survivors for exercise: A randomized controlled trial – or Connect4exercise for short.
While the registration to participate in the Women’s Strong Lifting Competition has ended, there is still an opportunity to watch the event on-line. Erin will be streaming parts of the competition from her Instagram account, eko.coaching, on Sunday October 24th between 8am-12pm. To learn more about how you can start lifting please reach out to Erin on her Instagram account, eko.coaching.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
