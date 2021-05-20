Community Heroes: Toe2Toe

Toe2Toe originated from an unlikely friendship between a medical student and a homeless man. The medical student, Chris Costello, actually met Matt, the homeless man, while he himself was a patient at a hospital. Being inquisitive and genuinely curious about his roommate, Chris would ask Matt about his experiences as a homeless person and he ended up asking what could the homeless population use to help them with their day-to-day life and Matt promptly replied "socks". That was the beginning of the non-profit organization, Toe2Toe.
Chris held several internships as a medical student in various geographical locations across North America, and he observed that homeless people had an increased probability of getting foot infections versus the population at large. It was a constant theme regardless of where he interned. After meeting Matt and having those significant conversations, he knew the solution to this problem was simple: clean socks for the homeless.
Chris has worked tirelessly to present at schools and encourage students to hold "sock drives". His approach is different however: he allows the students to create their own strategy and plan in order to achieve a successful sock drive. He instills an entrepreneurial spirit and a sense of pride in the students to really make the project their own. During COVID, his mission is still going
strong as he holds Zoom presentations for students.
What started off as an observation turned into an organization that has collected over 100,000 pairs of socks for the homeless. Chris’s message to “never underestimate the potential of an unexpected symbiotic relationship” can be applied to so many situations. Everyone and anyone has the potential to offer a different perspective on various subjects and Matt provided that insight for Chris so that Chris can go out and make a difference.
Toe2Toe’s primary objective is to have a consistent stream of socks readily available to the homeless population. How can you help? If you would like to set up a sock drive, become a drop-off point and/or collect funds to benefit Toe2Toe, please contact Chris Costello at (514) 984-9635. For more information on this organization, please visit the Toe2Toe website at
www.toe2toe.org, email Chris at toe2toeinfo@gmail.com and on Facebook at @toe2toe.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
