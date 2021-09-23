Community Heroes: Splash & Dash

This year’s Splash ‘n Dash fundraising event will be another entertaining virtual activity. It is a Virtual Step Challenge with an aggressive fundraising target of $500 000 to be raised. Pediatric cancer did not take a pause during Covid and luckily neither did Sarah’s Fund for Cedars, a charity which supports the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Specifically, it helps fund cutting edge technology, innovation and so much more for the In-Treatment wing of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology department, called Sarah’s floor. Sarah was just 8 year old when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma. From her experience fighting cancer, she raised funds to maintain and improve the quality of care for other children battling this terrible disease. Her fund has raised over $13 million dollars since 2001 and is still going strong.
My son spent countless nights and weeks in the In-Treatment floor while he battled neuroblastoma and the experience will forever be entrenched in my mind. Watching him hooked up to IV’s and tubes that were connected to screens that monitored fluctuations in his oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood levels… I felt powerless and devastated and the one thing that kept me going was knowing that he was receiving the absolute best care in the world. My son’s life was in this department’s hands and I knew they were caring for him like he was one of their own.
Another parent that went through a similar experience to mine is Joy Gandell. Her daughter, Talia, was also diagnosed with a pediatric cancer and she too spent a great deal of time in the In-Patient wing of the Pediatric Hematology-Oncology department. And like myself, Joy also has donated her time and energy towards raising funds and awareness for Pediatric Cancer. She is an active volunteer with the Splash ‘n Dash event and she expressed that this was her way of giving back to Sarah’s Floor and to ensure that every family receives the same care that Talia had. She said “Sarah’s Floor becomes your family – home away from home – when your family needs help, you roll up your sleeves and you go help your family member”.
How can you help support this cause? You can sign up a team and participate at this link. The event takes place over the weekend of October 22nd-24th and since it is virtual you can choose the time that you go for your walk! If you are a company that would like to donate to this noble cause then you can also sponsor the event by clicking here. Cancer is relentless and together we can make a difference in children’s lives. Please give generously.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
