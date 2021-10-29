Community Heroes: Sauvetage Lapins Errants - Part 1

A lot has changed since I was a kid and I am happy to be a part of an evolving society. One perspective shift that I strongly support is that which involves animals. Animals are not only our pets, but they become a part of our families. I can see how those that have never loved an animal do not entirely understand this, and that is ok, but for those self-proclaimed Fur Mommies and Fur Daddies, I see you! That is why I am saddened when I hear about our little Fur Babies being abandoned when we can no longer care for them. I completely understand that animals escape and appear abandoned – that’s not what I’m referring to. I am referring to the animals that are abandoned on moving day. The animals that get too expensive and get dumped in the fields. The animals that outstay their welcome. This week, my two-part blog is about two exceptional rescue organizations that save animals: Sauvetage Lapins Errants and CASCA Hudson.
I spoke to Kris Tellier from Sauvetage Lapins Errants and all my preconceived notions of what caring for a rabbit entails were shattered. First of all, did you know that rabbits should not be kept in cages? I have literally never seen a pet rabbit outside of a cage! Did you also know they require endless hay? And that they eat more than dogs and cats? And they require to be sterilized by an exotic vet specialist (which is more expensive than regular sterilization)? They also need a calm and quiet environment to thrive…. Does not sound like the low-maintenance, low-cost pet I grew up believing they were.
Fast forward a little and the rabbit owner may get fed up with the constant upkeep so out the rabbit goes! And we see all sorts of rabbits outside so what is the harm? For starters, these domesticated rabbits will not survive in the wild. In fact, they can be outside for a year in survival mode and be quite sick and not show it until it is too late. Another obvious repercussion of unsterilized rabbits in the wild is reproduction… You know the saying… Kris told me that the rabbit population in Chateauguay exploded during the pandemic! Sauvetage Lapins Errants rescued 158 stray house rabbits since its inception two years ago. They partner with local organizations that take in rabbits under their strict conditions (sterilize rabbits, adopt without a cage etc.) so they don’t actually house the rabbits.
Kris Tellier volunteered in the Exotics Department at the Montreal SPCA and she is a vast source of information for proper rabbit care. In fact, one of the calls to action of this organization is to raise awareness on proper rabbit care as well provide resources to the public on what to do in case they find a lost or hurt rabbit. You can message them directly via private message on their Facebook Page at @sauvetagelapinserrants. Another way you can help support is to become a volunteer yourself! They are actively looking for volunteers to donate their time twice a month. And if volunteering is not an option, then donations are always welcome! The donations mainly go towards emergency vet care and sterilization so reach out to them on Facebook to contribute.
Stay tuned for Part II of my blog tomorrow to find out the wonderful initiatives that Sharon Gaul and the team at CASCA Hudson are doing to help the cat population.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
