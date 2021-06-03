Community Heroes: ProSet

“Everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy physical fitness.”
This is Proset Inclusive Tennis’ mission statement. Founded by Philippe Manning, Proset is a neurodiverse community-based program offering an inclusive tennis program for all ages and all abilities. All children and young adults with diverse needs, including, but not limited to, Autism, ADHD, Down-Syndrome, and dyslexia, are welcome.
Do not let the name fool you – no prior tennis experience required! The participants develop their coordination, listening, and organizational skills over time and their physical development is tracked and their tennis skills gradually advance. Philippe has created an adaptive program that fits the needs and skill levels for each child so that they can learn and grow over time.
This program also incorporates an assistant trainer program for adolescents, with or without special needs, that are looking to contribute their time and abilities. It is a full circle learning as children from the program can “graduate” to become coaches and mentors.
Perhaps the most important aspect of Proset is that the children learn how to socialize with one another and become friends. Even the parents become friends. Philippe observed “I’ve seen mom’s stay in touch and see their kids get older and are still in contact… there is a sense of connectedness”. And this program is also a catalyst for the children to experiment with other sports.
Philippe started this charity because he wanted to grow as a coach and had a desire to help children with special needs after taking Psychology. He saw a gap in competitive vs. non competitive tennis play for children and he really wanted to be a beacon of light for children that were not always noticed.
When the pandemic hit, he pivoted his strategy and offered virtual tennis via zoom. Thankfully the in-person classes are starting at the end of June and registration is open via their website.
To learn more about ProSet inclusive tennis visit their Facebook and Instagram accounts at @prosetinclusivetennis or their website.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
