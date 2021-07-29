Community Heroes: Overture with the Arts

Societal perspective shifts are happening rapidly thanks to the age of social media. Information is communicated quickly and can reach an infinite amount of people. Progress and forward-thinking concepts are being shared and likeminded groups are virtually connecting. On the flip side, hate groups and clusters can simultaneously form and have a negative affect on the progress we have been making as a whole. This is why non-profits that focus on diversity and inclusion are so important and vital for progress to continue. Overture with the Arts is another fantastic example of a non-profit focusing on positive change and nourishing creativity within our young population.
OWTA was founded in 2009 by Akila Newton. Akila followed her passion of the arts across the globe. Upon her return back to Montreal, she took her experience and coupled it with her drive to give back to the community and created a program that would offer performing arts to children from all financial backgrounds. Her organization offers dance, music etc… education to local youths at a low cost. Creative expression is vital to this impressionable segment of society, and providing the artistic outlet is extremely important.
I had the pleasure of speaking to Agnes Katsouros, the President of the Board, about the different programs offered by OWTA. She quickly, and proudly, let me know that since inception, OWTA has reached over 65,000 students, has engaged in over 580 activities and has raised over $610,000.
Impressive.
Besides performing arts education, this organization offers educational virtual presentations surrounding the Black Lives Matter movement. They hosted a virtual event called ‘Uncovering the N Word’ where participants purchased tickets on line to join the private presentation and a local Caribbean restaurant catered the viewing. We can look forward to another virtual presentation in November called ‘Beyond February’. This course objective is to celebrate Black History in Canada and focus on anti-racism.
This organization supports a large segment of our youth population and they can provide even more services with the help from corporate sponsors. If you are a business that would like to become a donor or if you would like to get involved or uncover more about this organization, please visit their website at www.owta.org.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
