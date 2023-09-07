Community Heroes: Ovarian Cancer Canada's annual Walk of Hope will take place in Montreal this weekend

It’s time to pick up the pace and improve outcomes for the 3,000 Canadian women a year diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Held annually during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, the Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope event has raised more than $32 million since 2002. On September 10th, thousands will participate in 24 walks in communities across the country. Participants can register to attend an in-person or virtual Walk.
“Our organization is driving ovarian cancer research faster than ever before and the groundbreaking work we lead is changing the landscape of available treatment options. This research is possible because of the support of our participants, donors and volunteers across the country at our annual Walk,” said Tania Vrionis, CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada, in a media release. “One out of every two people diagnosed with this disease will not live another five years and we will not rest until women are able to live their lives freely, fully and uninhibited by ovarian cancer.”
Ovarian Cancer Canada is the only national charity dedicated to overcoming this disease and its Walk is the only walk in Canada to direct all attention and fundraising towards improving and saving the lives of people with ovarian cancer. This year’s fundraising goal is $1.65 million.
- JC
