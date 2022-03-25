Community Heroes: Myra’s Kids Foundation

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow may mix in late. High 8°C. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with light rain this evening. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 2°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.