Community Heroes: Myra’s Kids Foundation

Dealing with the loss of a loved one is extremely difficult for most people. Depression, denial, sadness, anger… so many intense emotions rush at us as we try and cope. Hopefully, as adults, we have developed some tools and resources to help us get through it, but what about the children that experience loss? How do these little people interpret and face grief? Jon Reider was just three years old when his mom passed away and her pictures were removed from the home. Later on in life, he understood that this wasn’t the best way for children to deal with grief. Jon created Myra’s Kids Foundation, “giving children a safe place to honour and understand their grief”.
I had the opportunity to talk to Corrie Sirota, a clinical social worker and psychotherapist that specializes in grief and loss, and is the clinical director at Myra Kids Foundation. In addition to her graduate degree in social work, Corrie is an accomplished author, keynote speaker, and cohost of Life Unrehearsed on CJAD. From the instant we spoke it was clear the passion and commitment she has towards this important cause.
Myra’s Kids Foundation organizes activities and main events throughout the year. There is an annual camping weekend that is run in August, where children who have experienced a loss can go and be amongst their peers that are dealing with similar situations. The camp has counsellors and support staff that are trained to offer the emotional support and healing these children need. This year, enrollment will close on June 30th and the camp will take place from August 5th to August 7th (click here to register https://app.campdoc.com/!/home/auth/login?r=mkfcamp).
Their annual fundraiser, Ignite, is an emotional experience that involves lighting a lantern and letting it go into the water. The light represents the loved one lost and experiencing this with others creates a sense of understanding that you are not alone in your grief. This year, Ignite will be held on May 25th at Jardin Royalmount. To purchase tickets click here https://myraskids.crowdchange.ca/3593.
Myra’s Kids Foundation provides year-round support for bereaved children. There is a grief journal, Loss & Found, that is available for purchase by a donation of your choice. There is also a vast resource library directly on their website. Furthermore, there are regular holiday themed events that provide activities to bereaved children because holidays can be a trigger for children who have suffered a loss.
If you or someone you know, has a child that has suffered a loss, please visit https://myraskids.ca/ so that the foundation can assist you in your healing process. Equally visit the website if you are interested in becoming a corporate sponsor for an even or to donate products for the children.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
