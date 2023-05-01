Montreal Community Cares Foundation (MCCF) invites the public to participate in their second annual Power of Sports Walk-a-thon, a fundraising event that supports youth of Montreal. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6th at Parc Georges St. Pierre in NDG. Registration starts at 10am and the event wraps up at the park with family and sports activities.
The fundraiser benefits several foundations that support youth including MCCF and Red Rush Basketball. It will raise funds to help develop MCCF’s leadership programs as well as to support families to get their kids active and back into sports. The money will also be used to provide better training for coaches and athletes, and to purchase much-needed athletic equipment. In the process, they hope to unite the various sports clubs, parents, coaches, and corporate partners and encourage them to engage with the community in order to raise funds.
“I believe in the power of sports because it saved my life and put me on a pathway to success. It kept me focused and out of trouble. I was lucky to have been surrounded by amazing coaches and mentors who taught me how to live a meaningful life. We want to encourage Montrealers to participate and provide the same opportunities for our youth to succeed and flourish," said Denburk Reid, Founder and Executive Director of the Montreal Community Cares Foundation, in an official press release.
You can register to walk or make a donation at montrealcommunitycares.com.
- Jennifer Cox
