Community Heroes: Map Games Blog

This week’s blog is very special, in that it is a coming together of families and strangers to simultaneously fulfill a lifelong dream and give back to charity.
Georges Ambeliotis lived a life of adventure and had dreams of becoming a pilot. He penned his autobiography years ago but publishing it never took fruition. When Georges was diagnosed with Prostate Cancer this year, his daughter, Fenia, knew it would lift his spirits tremendously to have his dream of having his autobiography in print. Fenia got to work on social media and asked questions on how one could publish a book. Coincidently, my mom, Lea Schizas, is a published author, editor and book cover designer, so she got in contact with Fenia to discuss the project. When Fenia opened up to my mom about her reason for wanting her father’s autobiography published and why there was a sense of urgency to the project, my mom immediately told her she would put it on priority and donate her time towards it. My mom also opened up about her 4-year-old grandson (aka my little man) who was in remission from cancer and that this project would be a way for her to give back.
Fast forward to Father’s Day and Fenia had the most special gift for her father to uncover. The book wasn’t ready to be printed quite yet, but the book cover was finished and she told me that her father was choked up and could not believe his book was actually going to be printed. While talking to Fenia, I could feel the love through her quivering voice, as she described to me how happy this gift made her father. I can’t think a more beautiful way to honor her dad.
When Georges heard about my son and how my mom had dedicated her time and expertise to his book, he also wanted to give back and pledged 40% of all book sales to Brandon’s Buddies. The book is short and the adventures are wild. Be apart of a man’s dream to share his story and buy your copy here.
Brandon’s Buddies gives back to the Children’s Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, where my son is a patient. To stay up to date with Brandon’s Buddies please follow our Facebook page at @brandonsbuddiesmtl and to make a donation to the foundation, follow our link Brandon’s Buddies (fondationduchildren.com).
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
(1) comment
It was such an honor to help Fenia and make her father's dream become reality. When she sent me the photo of her dad holding his cell with the image of the cover, I can't even describe the emotion I felt. You could see it in his eyes, the surprise and heartfelt emotion on his face. The perfect Father's Day gift for him.
Loved this blog post. It's all about paying it forward in some form or another.
