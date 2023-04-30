Community Heroes: Little Heroes at Fiddler weekend

The Little Heroes at Fiddler weekend will be taking place from May 5-7 in support of the cancer patients at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, courtesy of The Lena Fund.
Twenty-five little heroes from the Montreal Children’s Hospital and their families will be spending a weekend of a lifetime at Fiddler Lake Resort, where they will staying a beautiful log cabin free of charge! Activities and surprises are planned throughout the weekend to take everyone’s minds off their day-to-day hospital visits, chemo treatments, and surgeries.
This getaway will allow the kids to be kids and give the parents a much-deserved break at a beautiful resort in the Laurentians.
- Jennifer Cox
