Community Heroes: La Jolie Robe helps with Ukraine efforts

As the war against Ukraine wages, most of us are watching in horror from the sidelines, feeling completely paralyzed and helpless. We are looking for ways to help and support the innocent victims of a conflict occurring across the world. Anne-Marie Tabao, owner of Boutique La Jolie Robe, has stepped up and taken action. She is using her business and social media platforms as a means to raise money.
La Jolie Robe is a formalwear retail and rental boutique, located in Vaudreuil. Anne-Marie identified the lack of stores offering formal attire and hence La Jolie Robe was created. A flourishing business, especially popular amongst new brides, has pledged a donation of 10$ for each sale at her store towards the Red Cross to benefit the crisis in Ukraine.
Anne-Marie’s initiative to pledge money is a heartfelt gesture coming from a woman that is not only a business person, but is also a wife and mother, who watches the destruction unfold onto a country and its peoples. Her generosity and commitment to help make the world a better place can be amplified with your help. As our society begins to open up amid the pandemic, we will start to receive invitations to formal events and celebrations. Get a head start at planning your party wardrobe with the help of La Jolie Robe. Cocktail dresses, prom dresses, wedding dresses and so much more are waiting for you to discover at La Jolie Robe. Make an appointment and explore the endless array of stunning colors, fabrics and styles to suit every body and occasion.
La Jolie Robe can be contacted directly on their website at www.lajolierobe.ca. Do not wait as their appointments are booking up quickly and the fundraising initiative will be ongoing until the 25th of March 2020.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
