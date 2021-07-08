Community Heroes: ELAN

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. High 24°C. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 16°C. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.