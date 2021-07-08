Community Heroes: ELAN

When my blog was first being discussed, I was so excited about sharing all the local initiatives that exist and I felt that the value I could provide the community would be tremendous. I hadn’t taken into account how the blog would affect me and provide me with fulfillment, purpose and an awareness of our great community that I had not experienced before. The non-profits that I have had the privilege of speaking to really opened my eyes to the kindness and selfless spirit that people possess. This week’s featured non-profit is among those: ELAN.
ELAN stands for the English-Language Arts Network. ELAN is an inclusive, accessible organization that supports the English speaking artists in Quebec in any way they need. And the term artist is also a broad term in that sculptors, painters, writers etc… are all welcome to join. In fact, this organization is so inclusive that its membership fees are a suggestion and if one cannot pay the fee, they can still join and receive the benefits of each type of membership. It’s no wonder that they were among the finalists to be considered for the Equity Award from the Conseil d’art de Montreal.
When I spoke to Deirdre Potash, an active member on ELAN’s board of directors and an accomplished local artist, I could feel the pride and joy she had when sharing about ELAN. She defined the organization as a place that really supports the artist in every capacity from writing grants to accounting questions.
She described the only criteria to join is that you practise your artform in English. And the artform can include dance, visual arts, multi media etc… such an eclectic spectrum. ELAN also welcomes those without formal art training so many creative people can benefit from this community.
During the pandemic, ELAN recognized how isolating it could be for seniors so they created a web series to watch that I can best describe as a mix of HGTV meets virtual classes. From baking to painting, these videos contributed to reducing the seclusion and loneliness some seniors felt during quarantine and it is appropriately called “We are all in this together”. To access the web series, click here.
Another incredible initiative is the Arts Education Grant that they offer to every English language primary and secondary school. The grant is called the Artist Inspired Grant and it essentially pays for an artist of any form to come and educate the children and/or create a program for the students. For more information or to apply for the grant, click here.
I have truly only described a small fraction of all that ELAN offers the artistic community. Visit their website to find out about upcoming events, accolades, grants and artist support programs.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.