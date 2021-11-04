Community Heroes: CASCA Hudson

CASCA Hudson is a foster network that rescues cats and places them into temporary homes. There are approximately 35 families that are housing a total of 50-60 cats. These cats are either ready for adoption, getting socialized, or in the process of being adopted. And the number of cats they rescued during Covid was an astounding 460! Sharon told me that one of the reasons that there were more cats in need of rescue is because the TNR programs (Trap Neuter Release) had stopped during COVID (but have since resumed services). Sounds like there is a fleet of members working behind the scenes, but the reality is that there are a handful of volunteers that dedicate their time to this. These heroes are Sharon Gaul, Anne Bochnig, Christine Heidt, Liz Doble, Joelle Panchyshyn, and Wanda Renzo.
Sharon, and the fellow members, wear many hats for their organization. They gravitate towards the most pressing need. Be it rescuing a cat, assisting with adoption screening, or providing education on proper cat care, they are there. But perhaps the most important message they would like to share is to sterilize your cat! This would solve such a huge chunk of the problem! Also, cats are a long-time commitment so proper cat treatment is important to research before becoming a cat owner. Some resources that Sharon recommended are Kitten Lady and Foster Kitten Diaries, both on YouTube. And if ever you find yourself caring for a scared cat, then check out Flat Bush Cat, also on YouTube.
So, what if you have a random cat hanging out in your backyard, day after day? Personally, my first instinct would probably be to feed it. I have been known to rescue some (a lot) of cats so I would likely adopt her but if that wasn’t a possibility, then when winter hits, the poor kitty will be alone, freezing in the cold. What Sharon suggests is bringing the stray cat to the vet to check if they are microchipped and get them sterilized. If this is not a possibility then call CASCA Hudson and ask their advice on how to handle the situation. Sharon has a portable microchip reader so if the cat is microchipped then at least you can be certain that the owners will be found!
While the need for CASCA Hudson is clear, this is ultimately a Band-Aid solution. Sharon advocates for greater municipal resources and programs to be created to help support the cause. Until that happens, there are many ways that you can help. Corporate sponsorship and backing would go a long way with this organization and the right partnership could help apply pressure for policy shifts. And non-profits are always looking for volunteers to help. CASCA Hudson is actively looking for new families to foster and adopt their cats.
To see the adorable felines up for adoption, visit CASCA Hudson on Instagram at @cascahudson. For more information or to make a donation, you can email Sharon Gaul at mysharonna@me.com. Sterilize your pets everyone!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.