Community Heroes: ABOVAS

During the pandemic, society at large experienced unprecedent stress and anxiety from the unknown. When will this end? When can I see my friends? Is my job secure? Will my children be ok? All valid feelings and thoughts for the everyday person. Now imagine that you have an underlying medical condition and you also need to get to your medical appointments. I know this situation all too well as my young son was undergoing cancer treatments for the past 15 months. My husband and I would bring him to his appointments, but what if the patient was an elderly person that needed to be driven? What if their family lived in another province and could not be there? Or perhaps their family was one of the many that were juggling working from home AND caring for their children during lockdown? These scenarios were (and are) very real for a significant segment of the population. The solution? ABOVAS (Accompagnement Bénévole de l’Ouest / W.I. Volunteer Accompaniment Service).
ABOVAS is a community-oriented volunteer program that provides accompaniment for people going to a medical appointment or procedure. I spoke to Jenny Mazzaferro, who sits on the board of directors of ABOVAS, about this incredible organization and the passion and pride she has to be involved with such a fulfilling cause was obvious in her voice. Four years ago, a friend of hers approached her about applying to the board of directors, and since Jenny is very involved with the community as a local real estate agent, it was a perfect fit. Jenny describes the program as so much more than just providing a lift. The volunteers help the customers to the car, inside their appointment, wait for them, drive them home... And oftentimes medical appointments for more serious medical conditions (i.e., cancer treatments) require multiple visits and so the customers and volunteers really get to know each other.
This fall, ABOVAS will be hosting a fundraiser so make sure to follow their Facebook page @ABOVAS to keep up-to-date with the event. Also, if you are in need of accompaniment for a medical treatment or procedure or you have a few hours to volunteer and have great conversations with people, please visit their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.