A Horse Tale officially became a registered not-for-profit in the spring of 2013, but the story began several years before, when founder Kerri Fenoff fell in love with a horse named Tucker. In 2012, Kerri was helping on a farm where the owner unfortunately fell ill and could no longer sustain the farm and its animals. The family had scheduled an appointment to slaughter their 15 Appaloosas horses. This is where Kerri's devotion, determination, and motivation came into play. She did whatever it took to help those animals, and in the end, all of the horses were saved.
With over 400 dedicated members and volunteers, they have established an organization that is trying to make a difference. A Horse Tale Rescue is dedicated to providing a safe, comfortable, and loving environment for the horses that pass through their gates. They promote rehabilitation and, when possible, facilitate rehoming. For some, A Horse Tale remains their forever home.
AHT Rescue understands the human benefits of equine presence. With this in mind, they look to continue their AHT Experience Program’s outreach of supporting community groups through contact with their rescued horses.
We profile AHT in the premiere episode of our new Community Spotlight series.
