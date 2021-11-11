Community Heroes: A Canadians Cooking

Time to get real with everyone. I don’t like to cook. I am not very good at it. I would rather listen to Baby Shark on repeat for 1 hour than spend an hour grocery shopping. The hard, yet obvious truth, is that I must cook to feed myself and my family within budget. And that is the truth for most (dare I say all) families. And yet somehow, I interviewed a home cook! And I am so over the moon that I did because his passion for food, creating meals, sharing recipes and giving back to society has inspired me!
Daniel Vanson’s passion for cooking developed at an early age. He grew up watching his grandma cook and his mom host big meals over the holidays. He traveled a lot and connected culture through food. He describes himself as ‘just a guy that likes to eat’ so he honed in on this and created his Instagram account @acanadianscooking. The majority of his content is mouth watering meals that you can replicate at home. They have a rustic charm to them and if you would like to try making them, Daniel will provide the recipe!
As Daniel’s Instagram following grew, he realized he had a platform to make a difference in the community. He collaborated with some local vendors and started selling his branded merchandise for local charities. This year, Daniel is selling socks and all profits will be going to Canadian Alliance to End Homelessness @caehomelessness. In addition, if anyone purchasing socks tops up their donation by $5, then those funds will be directly donated to the local food bank, On Rock @onrockcommunity. Furthermore, all socks are being made by the Industree @the.industree and for each pair of socks sold, they will be planting a tree out West!
Daniel exemplifies true altruism. He has built a virtual platform that brings people together in the kitchen, for important causes. The sales he generates go to charity. Perhaps it is the fact that he is a teacher and a father so he has a natural talent for fostering genuine connections. Regardless, he is using his platform for good and he is expanding his reach as well. He has a growing website www.acanadianscooking.com and has recently launched a YouTube channel called A Canadians Cooking. And if you need a little extra help in the kitchen (like me) or would like to learn how to make a meal with your family, Daniel also offers cooking lessons! So many ways to reach him and most importantly, so many ways to buy a pair of socks and support such incredible causes. Send him a message on Instagram at @acanadianscooking or an email on his website, www.acanadianscooking.com and be a part of the solution to end homelessness and reduce food shortages.
Angie Schizas is a mom to a warrior child and co-founder of Brandon’s Buddies, a non-profit that benefits the Pediatric Oncology Department at the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @brandonsbuddiesmtl. To donate to their cause, click here.
