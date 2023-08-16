Welcome Hall Mission’s 22nd edition of its back-to-school event, Rentrée la tête haute, took place on August 11th and 15th in two separate locations, and was once again a big success.
For the first year ever, Rentrée la tête haute was held in both Montreal-North and Saint-Henri. Backpacks filled to the brim with school supplies were handed out to almost 2000 children who travelled with their families to the mission from all across the city.
After 21 years of the event being held solely in Saint-Henri, the organization decided to bring the fun to its Marché members in Montreal-North where many families collect their bi-weekly grocery orders and where the need is greater than almost anywhere else in the city. “The community in Montreal-North is so vibrant and connected, but there are many people struggling there. Inflation has impacted everyone and the people of Montreal-North have been especially touched. We wanted to facilitate the experience for families and children who are struggling, which meant bringing this wonderful event to them!” said Sam Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, in a media release.
Under the theme of Garder l’équilibre, both locations hosted a variety of games and activities for all in attendance to enjoy. Activities on location included basketball, carnival games, and the most popular of all: painting and assembling toys with their partners, the Anjou and Saint-Henri Home Depot stores.
The vibe was electric thanks to the presence of some well-known sports figures. Boxers Yves Ulysse Jr. and Otis Grant, along with soccer captain Patrice Bernier, stopped by to see the event first hand. They also welcomed Mission Ambassador Anne-Lovely Etienne, as well as elected officials such as Madwa-Nika Cadet, Deputy of Bourassa-Sauvé, Abdelhaq Sari, Interim Mayor of Montreal-North, Benoit Langevin from Ensemble Montreal, and Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, the Provincial Deputy from Ste-Marie Ste-Anne.
- Jennifer Cox
